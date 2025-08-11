Lansing residents' advocacy leads to Pleasant Grove road repairs after years of deteriorating conditions

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing residents have successfully advocated for the restoration of Pleasant Grove Road, with city officials now planning construction to begin as early as September.

"Tired of bumping around on that road," said one local resident who joined others in pushing for improvements to the deteriorating street.

The neighborhood has united to call for action on the road conditions that have frustrated drivers and cyclists alike.

"You have to wait to just wait and hope that they do, we pay a lot of taxes to ride on roads like this. It's the capital, capital city, we should ride a lot better than this," said another concerned resident.



City Council is responding to these concerns, with plans already in motion for repairs.

"We're talking about Pleasant Grove, and this is a critical corridor in the southwest Lansing portion of the city. And we have actually been taking a look at this road for a few years now. And we've been doing what we call scope, we've been analyzing the roads. Not looking at just the road, but what does the sub-construct look like," said a city official.

The official added that after analyzing the road for several years, they're finally ready to begin construction this season.

Councilman Adam Hussain has had Pleasant Grove on his radar for some time, acknowledging the urgency expressed by residents.

"It's actually repelling motorists, repelling cyclists, or as they actually traverse, they are risking where and tear on their car. They are having to veer off into the bike lanes, which obviously is a safety issue for our cyclists," Hussain said.

According to Hussain, construction will begin soon. "So probably at the very latest, early September start, and we're hoping by the end of construction season is done," he said.

Hussain emphasized that changes at the state level for federal funding could help address more road issues in the future. When asked what message he would give to Lansing residents, he responded: "Number 1, make sure you are advocating. If you really want to see a long-term fix, we have got to make sure we are channeling our energy to the state."

