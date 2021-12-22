Keebler’s Latest Cookie Is Like A Dunkaroo Combined With A S’more

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Keebler has reinvented the flavors of their Fudge Stripes cookies a few times over the years, but the brand is releasing a brand-new version of the cookie that might bring about some feelings of nostalgia.

Similar to the Dunkaroos you may have enjoyed as a kid in the ’90s, new Keebler Fudge Stripes Dip’mmms combine bite-size cookies with frosting, all in a portable tray. Each container includes mini Keebler Fudge Stripes cookies and marshmallow dipping frosting that, when combined, is meant to resemble a s’more.

A Keebler representative tells Simplemost you’ll find the new treat on grocery store shelves nationwide in single packs for $1.79-$2.29 or in a four-count multipack for $6.99.

Keebler

This is the second new Keebler Fudge Stripes treat in just the last few months. In November, they released gingerbread-flavored cookies just in time for the holiday season. The limited-edition cookie combines the flavors of vanilla fudge and gingerbread.

While these are the first gingerbread-flavored Fudge Stripes, there is a variety of other flavors of the striped cookies. Along with the original Fudge Stripes, you’ll also find Whoopsy! Fudge Stripes, which are covered in chocolate, and Fudge Stripes Dark Chocolate.

Keebler

If you’re wanting to stick to s’more flavors, however, check out this recipe for Keebler s’mores bars, which combines the Fudge Stripes cookies with graham crackers, butter, sweetened condensed milk, chocolate chips and mini marshmallows.

The recipe takes just 20 minutes prep time and less than 30 minutes to bake. Once cooled, you’ll cut them into squares and have about 12 servings.

For a s’more dessert that doesn’t use Keebler’s cookies, take a look at these peanut butter s’mores cookies or these s’mores Rice Krispies treats.

You can also try your hand at this Butterfinger s’mores pie, which combines chocolate pudding, chocolate syrup, Butterfinger candy, mini marshmallows and Marshmallow Fluff, all in a graham cracker pie crust.

Ferrero

What is your favorite way to enjoy a s’more?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.