Even Goldfish Are Getting The Pumpkin Spice Treatment With New Dunkin’ Collaboration

It’s officially pumpkin spice season and this year, Dunkin’ is taking it up a notch with a product that is a bit outside the chain’s typical realm of coffee and doughnuts. In collaboration with Goldfish, the two brands are bringing a new fall-flavored snack to the pumpkin spice scene: Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams.

The new graham treats feature popular autumnal flavors, like pumpkin, doughnut glaze, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg. They’re still shaped like fish and will be stocked alongside the other Goldfish crackers in stores nationwide starting Sept. 1.

They could be enjoyed as a standalone snack, or paired with a pumpkin spice coffee drink. They’d also be a cute addition to fall desserts, like arranged on top of spice cake cupcakes with cream cheese frosting.

If you’d rather enjoy your pumpkin spice in actual coffee, Dunkin’s fall menu is now available and includes the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and a Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, which blends iced coffee with a pumpkin spice swirl, a hazelnut flavor shot and cream.

You’ll also find a variety of fall-inspired Starbucks products on store shelves, including pumpkin spice cold brew concentrate, pumpkin spice-flavored creamers and pumpkin spice-flavored coffee.

Starbucks is even offering two new fall coffee treats this year: pumpkin cream nitro cold brew and salted caramel mocha-flavored coffee, which combines mocha flavor with sweet, salty caramel notes.

Non-coffee pumpkin spice treats you’ll find this fall include the return of Pumpkin Spice Cheerios and Pumpkin Spice Oreos (which are back for the first time since 2017!).

The golden Oreos have a pumpkin spice-flavored creme, so they’ll make a sweet and seasonal addition to back-to-school lunches and fall celebrations. Or try dunking them in some pumpkin spice coffee for an extra dose of fall!

