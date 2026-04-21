New $200 million Student Recreation and Wellness Center opens for students at Michigan State University

EAST LANSING, Mich - After five years and $200 million, MSU students have finally been able to get inside the brand-new Student Recreation and Wellness Center.



The 293.000-square-foot facility features gymnasiums, a turf area, a indoor track, a climbing wall, and more.

A full indoor swimming pool is expected to open at the center in August.

The building replaces IM West, which closes permanently this Saturday.

The new facility aims to give students more intramural space while looking toward the future. The center is on the corner of West Shaw and South Harrison and has been swarmed by students since it opened last week.

WATCH BELOW: NEW STUDENT RECREATION CENTER AT MSU

NEW RECREATION CENTER AT MSU

The center includes several gymnasiums, a turf area, an indoor running track, a climbing wall, sports simulators and more for students to explore. There is more coming in August of this year, when students can expect a full indoor swimming pool.

This new center takes the place of IM West, which is set to be closed permanently this Saturday. IM West is expected to be demolished in around a year's time, leaving the Student Recreation and Wellness Center as a hub of student life at MSU.

"I made some great memories at IM West. I always had a great time there hanging out and playing basketball. I'm going to miss it," a student said.

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