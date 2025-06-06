WEEK OF KINDNESS: Volunteers help clean up East Lansing wildlife center to help continue its mission

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Week of Kindness continues here at Fox 47, where we're spotlighting local non-profits and aiming to inspire community engagement through acts of kindness.

Neighbors spent Friday morning helping Nottingham Nature Nook continue its mission of caring for local wildlife that need rehabilitation.

"We want to make this a place of healing," Cheryl Connel-Marsh said.

"We discovered the importance of that for not only wildlife, but people as well," Connell-Marsh said.

Connell-Marsh tells me that's reflected in the volunteers who help continue Nottingham's mission. Volunteers like Jessica Farber, who drives in from Bloomfield Hills each week, just to help out.

"I see how important it is, and how people really do care," Farber said.

Cristi Pike is another volunteer. She says that seeing all the volunteers who came out Friday to help clean up the property means a lot to her, and shows how much people care about causes like Nottingham's.

"It's so great, and people come out and just genuinely do anything you ask," Pike said. Right now we're cleaning the enclosure where the baby foxes were, and it's really messy and it's not exciting work. But they're up there and they're talking, they're working so hard, and they're just having a great time."

"Anyone who visits Nottingham feels that sense of healing," Connell-Marsh said. "Feels that sense of peace. And I think they leave here feeling a little bit different about the world."

