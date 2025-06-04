OKEMOS, Mich. — The Week of Kindness continues here at Fox 47, where we're spotlighting local non-profits and aiming to inspire community engagement through acts of kindness.

WATCH BELOW: Danny Bath Legacy Awards educates neighbors on car safety

WEEK OF KINDNESS: Danny Bath Legacy Awards educates neighbors on car safety

"I started it for Danny, because of Danny," Dorrie Bath said.

Bath began her mission to help others about a year and a half after tragedy struck her family.

"Because of the person he was here and the good that he did during his short 19 years," Bath said.

Dorrie's son, Danny, died in a car crash in February 2021. In his honor, Dorrie says she started the non-profit, the Danny Bath Legacy Awards, to continue with his passion for giving to others.

"He had an old van," Bath said. "And this old van was sitting in our yard, and I didn't know what to do with the van. So I got a strong message from Danny to donate it to a family."

And they did, complete with household supplies to go with it, marking the start of a new tradition that's still running years later.

RELATED: Haslett family gives van away, starts a scholarship in their son's name

Family gives van away, starts a scholarship in their son's name

Wednesday, Dorrie and others gathered at Doc's Automotive to provide care safety tips to neighbors with the help of mechanics from the shop, as well as the Meridian Township Police Department.

"We're super grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of it," Doc's Automotive owner Anthony Alvarado said. "To work with the Danny Bath Legacy Awards and providing awareness towards vehicle maintenance, safety, and just the basics of what it means to maintain a vehicle."

Dorrie says she's grateful for the support the community has given since the beginning of her work with the non-profit.

"Getting the support from the community is everything," Bath said. "It just shows that the community can come together from different walks of life, different political views, different economic levels. Everybody pitches in to help a fellow community member."

Dorrie announced at Wednesday's event that they're donating another car to a family in need this fall, and nominations are open here. You can also donate to the Danny Bath Legacy Awards on the same website.

If you'd like to donate during our week of kindness, click here.