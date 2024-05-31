Watch Now
Waverly schools announce the creation of their athletic hall of fame

Posted at 6:40 PM, May 31, 2024
The time has finally come to honor the extraordinary athletes that went to Waverly schools.

On Friday, Waverly schools announced the creation of their Athletic Hall Of Fame.

Waverly is the youngest school district in mid-Michigan with the 2024 class being only the 60th graduating class.

In the school's short history they have produced extraordinary athletes that went on to be drafted in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA and many more major sports leagues.

The Waverly Hall Of Fame Committee is looking for the public's assistance for nominations to its inaugural hall of fame class.

The committee will be taking nomination submissions until July 31 and will announce the new inductees on October 11.

To submit a nomination https://forms.gle/nnUAc6intwkYMT7k9.

For more information https://www.waverlycommunityschools.net/

