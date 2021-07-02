Watch
Your guide to Fourth of July weekend activities in mid-Michigan

Image provided by Adobe Images/2021
Fireworks at night over dark blue sky
Fireworks
Posted at 10:40 AM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 10:40:03-04

LANSING, Mich. — Get ready for the Fourth of July weekend. Here activities throughout mid-Michigan that you can participate in.

Friday, July 2

LocationTimeInformation About the event
Battle Creek Field Of Flight Air Show and Balloon Fest, Battle Creek11 AM - 11 PMAir show, night air show, rock bands, balloon illumes, two amazing fire works shows, carnival and vendors galore. www.bcballoons.com
Afterglow Market, Rotary Park, 325 City Market Dr., Lansing6 PM - 11 PMHappening every Friday night from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m., patrons can expect a unique and fun shopping experience. Afterglow Market is a socially responsible recurring event that features a rotating list of local artists, start-ups businesses, and food vendors in a safe outdoor environment. Visitors are encouraged to shop, listen and dance to live music and stroll through the riverfront afterglow experience
The Wild Child Race at Corrigan Oil Speedway with Fireworks, 779 College Rd. Mason7 PMwww.corriganoilspeedway.com
Lansing Lugnuts Home Game with LAFCU Fireworks, 505 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing7:05 PMwww.milb.com/lansing

Saturday, July 3

LocationTimeInformation About the event
Pawtriotic Celebrations, Constellation Cat Cafe, 3320 E. Lake Lansing Rd., East Lansing10:30 AMKitten Sparkler Wand crafts, coloring stations, pet firework safety FAQs, themed drinks and more. $10 per person
Battle Creek Field Of Flight Air Show and Balloon Fest, Battle Creek11 AM - 11 PMAir show, night air show, rock bands, balloon illumes, 2 amazing fire works shows, carnival and vendors galore! Fantastic summer Michigan event! www.bcballoons.com
America Fest, 975 N. Main St., Nashville11 AMMilitary vehicles and classic car show, Captain America, outdoor movie, American hero costume contest, carnival games, pro wrestling, flea market, fireworks and apple pie. $15 per carload.
Independence Day parade, 110 N. Capitol Ave., Lansing11 AMJoin us on the Capitol Loop to celebrate our Nation's Independence.
Howe Memorial Field, 301 Howe Dr., Eaton Rapids6 PMJoin for a two-day Fourth of July celebration, kicking off on July 3rd with a Christmas in July-themed movie night at the Martin Hansen Amphitheater on West Knight Street. Festivities will pick back up on July 4th with a parade beginning at 1:00 p.m. and events following the completion of the parade.
Cascades Park fireworks show, Jackson6 PMLive entertainment, food vendors and fireworks. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for children 4 to 12 years old, and free to children 3 years old and younger.
Freedom Celebration, Springport Mid-Michigan Speedway6:45 PMGreat racing and fireworks.
Lansing Lugnuts home game with LAFCU Fireworks, 505 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing7:05 PMwww.milb.com/lansing
Portland Independence Day River Parade8:30 PMDecorate your kayak, canoe, tube or small boat for the occasion. Flags, lights, banners and festive attire.
Pleasant Lake Fireworks, 4401 Styles Road, Pleasant LakeDuskFireworks will be over Pleasant Lake at dusk. The show can be viewed from the Pleasant Lake County Park and Campground located at 4401 Styles Road.
Portland Independence Day Fireworks, Bogue Flats Recreational Area, Portland10 PMThe bright pops of color in the sky paired with barbeques, all things red, white, and blue, and friends and family make for the perfect celebration.

Sunday, July 4

LocationTimeInformation About the event
Hanover Firecracker Run/Walk8 AMrunsignup.com/Race/MI/Hanover/HanoverFirecracker
Fourth of July Mason Car Show, 315 S. Jefferson St., Mason9 AMCar show, free to the public
Grass Lake Fourth of July Parade, 11500 Warrior Trail, Grass Lake9:30 AM
Portland Independence Day Parade, Riverside Drive., Portland10 AMThe route is Riverside Drive to Kent Street to Grand River Avenue to Water Street and ending at the Red Mill.
America Fest, 975 N. Main St., Nashville11 AMMilitary vehicles and classic car show, Captain America, outdoor movie, American hero costume contest, carnival games, pro wrestling, flea market, fireworks and apple pie. $15 per carload.
Battle Creek Field Of Flight Air Show and Balloon Fest, Battle Creek11 AM - 11 PMAir show, night air show, rock bands, balloon illumes, two amazing fire works shows, carnival and vendors galore. www.bcballoons.com
Grand River Marketplace Craft & Vendor Show - Main Street, Eaton Rapids11 AM - 6 PM
Hanover-Horton Fourth of July Parade12 PM
Fowlerville Independence Day Celebration12 PMFamily fun area, food truck rally, plus a Blackhawk fly-in at noon in the Community Park. Parade at 7 p.m. and fireworks at dusk
Howe Memorial Field, 301 Howe Dr., Eaton Rapids1 PMJoin for the second of a two-day Fourth of July celebration with a parade beginning at 1:00 pm and events following the completion of the parade.
Eaton Rapids 4th of July Pedal Pull. W. Knight St., Eaton Rapids1 PMJoin in on the annual Fourth of July Pedal Pull. Registration begins at noon with the pull starting at 1 p.m.
Lansing Lugnuts Home Game with LAFCU Fireworks, 505 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing6:35 PM
Fowlerville UB Church, 9300 W. Grand River Road, Fowlerville7 PMJoin for free parking, food, summer treats and live music with a great view of the fireworks. Everything kicks off after the Fowlerville Fourth of July parade.
First Baptist Church Fourth of July Fireworks, 11068 S. Dewitt Rd., Dewitt7PMBring your own fireworks, lawn chairs or blanket. Free hot dogs, chips, and a fireworks finale put on by the church.
Mason Independence Day Parade, 315 S. Jefferson St. Mason7:30 PMCome celebrate the country's independence in Mason. The parade features local business, groups and organizations.
Grass Lake fireworksDuskFireworks will be launched over the lake at the park at dusk.
Fowlerville fireworksDuskFireworks will be set off at dusk
St. Johns fireworks7 PM - 11 PMFireworks will be set off at dusk
City of Lansing Fourth of July fireworks10:10 PMThe best viewing options will be from Riverfront Park, Durant Park or Marshall Park.
Eaton Rapids fireworks, Howe Memorial Field, 301 Howe Dr., Eaton Rapids 10:15 PM

