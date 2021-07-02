Your guide to Fourth of July weekend activities in mid-Michigan

Location Time Information About the event

Pawtriotic Celebrations, Constellation Cat Cafe, 3320 E. Lake Lansing Rd., East Lansing 10:30 AM Kitten Sparkler Wand crafts, coloring stations, pet firework safety FAQs, themed drinks and more. $10 per person

Battle Creek Field Of Flight Air Show and Balloon Fest, Battle Creek 11 AM - 11 PM Air show, night air show, rock bands, balloon illumes, 2 amazing fire works shows, carnival and vendors galore! Fantastic summer Michigan event! www.bcballoons.com

America Fest, 975 N. Main St., Nashville 11 AM Military vehicles and classic car show, Captain America, outdoor movie, American hero costume contest, carnival games, pro wrestling, flea market, fireworks and apple pie. $15 per carload.

Independence Day parade, 110 N. Capitol Ave., Lansing 11 AM Join us on the Capitol Loop to celebrate our Nation's Independence.

Howe Memorial Field, 301 Howe Dr., Eaton Rapids 6 PM Join for a two-day Fourth of July celebration, kicking off on July 3rd with a Christmas in July-themed movie night at the Martin Hansen Amphitheater on West Knight Street. Festivities will pick back up on July 4th with a parade beginning at 1:00 p.m. and events following the completion of the parade.

Cascades Park fireworks show, Jackson 6 PM Live entertainment, food vendors and fireworks. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for children 4 to 12 years old, and free to children 3 years old and younger.

Freedom Celebration, Springport Mid-Michigan Speedway 6:45 PM Great racing and fireworks.

Lansing Lugnuts home game with LAFCU Fireworks, 505 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing 7:05 PM www.milb.com/lansing

Portland Independence Day River Parade 8:30 PM Decorate your kayak, canoe, tube or small boat for the occasion. Flags, lights, banners and festive attire.

Pleasant Lake Fireworks, 4401 Styles Road, Pleasant Lake Dusk Fireworks will be over Pleasant Lake at dusk. The show can be viewed from the Pleasant Lake County Park and Campground located at 4401 Styles Road.