Your guide to Fourth of July weekend activities in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Get ready for the Fourth of July weekend. Here activities throughout mid-Michigan that you can participate in.
Friday, July 2
|Location
|Time
|Information About the event
|Battle Creek Field Of Flight Air Show and Balloon Fest, Battle Creek
|11 AM - 11 PM
|Air show, night air show, rock bands, balloon illumes, two amazing fire works shows, carnival and vendors galore. www.bcballoons.com
|Afterglow Market, Rotary Park, 325 City Market Dr., Lansing
|6 PM - 11 PM
|Happening every Friday night from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m., patrons can expect a unique and fun shopping experience. Afterglow Market is a socially responsible recurring event that features a rotating list of local artists, start-ups businesses, and food vendors in a safe outdoor environment. Visitors are encouraged to shop, listen and dance to live music and stroll through the riverfront afterglow experience
|The Wild Child Race at Corrigan Oil Speedway with Fireworks, 779 College Rd. Mason
|7 PM
|www.corriganoilspeedway.com
|Lansing Lugnuts Home Game with LAFCU Fireworks, 505 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing
|7:05 PM
|www.milb.com/lansing
Saturday, July 3
|Location
|Time
|Information About the event
|Pawtriotic Celebrations, Constellation Cat Cafe, 3320 E. Lake Lansing Rd., East Lansing
|10:30 AM
|Kitten Sparkler Wand crafts, coloring stations, pet firework safety FAQs, themed drinks and more. $10 per person
|Battle Creek Field Of Flight Air Show and Balloon Fest, Battle Creek
|11 AM - 11 PM
|Air show, night air show, rock bands, balloon illumes, 2 amazing fire works shows, carnival and vendors galore! Fantastic summer Michigan event! www.bcballoons.com
|America Fest, 975 N. Main St., Nashville
|11 AM
|Military vehicles and classic car show, Captain America, outdoor movie, American hero costume contest, carnival games, pro wrestling, flea market, fireworks and apple pie. $15 per carload.
|Independence Day parade, 110 N. Capitol Ave., Lansing
|11 AM
|Join us on the Capitol Loop to celebrate our Nation's Independence.
|Howe Memorial Field, 301 Howe Dr., Eaton Rapids
|6 PM
|Join for a two-day Fourth of July celebration, kicking off on July 3rd with a Christmas in July-themed movie night at the Martin Hansen Amphitheater on West Knight Street. Festivities will pick back up on July 4th with a parade beginning at 1:00 p.m. and events following the completion of the parade.
|Cascades Park fireworks show, Jackson
|6 PM
|Live entertainment, food vendors and fireworks. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for children 4 to 12 years old, and free to children 3 years old and younger.
|Freedom Celebration, Springport Mid-Michigan Speedway
|6:45 PM
|Great racing and fireworks.
|Lansing Lugnuts home game with LAFCU Fireworks, 505 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing
|7:05 PM
|www.milb.com/lansing
|Portland Independence Day River Parade
|8:30 PM
|Decorate your kayak, canoe, tube or small boat for the occasion. Flags, lights, banners and festive attire.
|Pleasant Lake Fireworks, 4401 Styles Road, Pleasant Lake
|Dusk
|Fireworks will be over Pleasant Lake at dusk. The show can be viewed from the Pleasant Lake County Park and Campground located at 4401 Styles Road.
|Portland Independence Day Fireworks, Bogue Flats Recreational Area, Portland
|10 PM
|The bright pops of color in the sky paired with barbeques, all things red, white, and blue, and friends and family make for the perfect celebration.
Sunday, July 4
|Location
|Time
|Information About the event
|Hanover Firecracker Run/Walk
|8 AM
|runsignup.com/Race/MI/Hanover/HanoverFirecracker
|Fourth of July Mason Car Show, 315 S. Jefferson St., Mason
|9 AM
|Car show, free to the public
|Grass Lake Fourth of July Parade, 11500 Warrior Trail, Grass Lake
|9:30 AM
|Portland Independence Day Parade, Riverside Drive., Portland
|10 AM
|The route is Riverside Drive to Kent Street to Grand River Avenue to Water Street and ending at the Red Mill.
|America Fest, 975 N. Main St., Nashville
|11 AM
|Military vehicles and classic car show, Captain America, outdoor movie, American hero costume contest, carnival games, pro wrestling, flea market, fireworks and apple pie. $15 per carload.
|Battle Creek Field Of Flight Air Show and Balloon Fest, Battle Creek
|11 AM - 11 PM
|Air show, night air show, rock bands, balloon illumes, two amazing fire works shows, carnival and vendors galore. www.bcballoons.com
|Grand River Marketplace Craft & Vendor Show - Main Street, Eaton Rapids
|11 AM - 6 PM
|Hanover-Horton Fourth of July Parade
|12 PM
|Fowlerville Independence Day Celebration
|12 PM
|Family fun area, food truck rally, plus a Blackhawk fly-in at noon in the Community Park. Parade at 7 p.m. and fireworks at dusk
|Howe Memorial Field, 301 Howe Dr., Eaton Rapids
|1 PM
|Join for the second of a two-day Fourth of July celebration with a parade beginning at 1:00 pm and events following the completion of the parade.
|Eaton Rapids 4th of July Pedal Pull. W. Knight St., Eaton Rapids
|1 PM
|Join in on the annual Fourth of July Pedal Pull. Registration begins at noon with the pull starting at 1 p.m.
|Lansing Lugnuts Home Game with LAFCU Fireworks, 505 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing
|6:35 PM
|Fowlerville UB Church, 9300 W. Grand River Road, Fowlerville
|7 PM
|Join for free parking, food, summer treats and live music with a great view of the fireworks. Everything kicks off after the Fowlerville Fourth of July parade.
|First Baptist Church Fourth of July Fireworks, 11068 S. Dewitt Rd., Dewitt
|7PM
|Bring your own fireworks, lawn chairs or blanket. Free hot dogs, chips, and a fireworks finale put on by the church.
|Mason Independence Day Parade, 315 S. Jefferson St. Mason
|7:30 PM
|Come celebrate the country's independence in Mason. The parade features local business, groups and organizations.
|Grass Lake fireworks
|Dusk
|Fireworks will be launched over the lake at the park at dusk.
|Fowlerville fireworks
|Dusk
|Fireworks will be set off at dusk
|St. Johns fireworks
|7 PM - 11 PM
|Fireworks will be set off at dusk
|City of Lansing Fourth of July fireworks
|10:10 PM
|The best viewing options will be from Riverfront Park, Durant Park or Marshall Park.
|Eaton Rapids fireworks, Howe Memorial Field, 301 Howe Dr., Eaton Rapids
|10:15 PM
