Throw on some skates and join the Lansing Junior Roller Derby team

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Move over parents. This week's Things to Do is for the kiddos who love to skate or just want to learn. The Lansing Junior Roller Derby is recruiting, and kids ages 7-17 years old have a chance to snag a spot on the team.

“This past year, we decided to open up a junior's team," said co-junior liaison Sarah Reimann said. “We're just trying to get more people, so we can hopefully get more competitive play for them.”

Roller Derby is a physical sport and a mental one. Reimann describes it as a little bit of football and also chess on skates.

The Lansing Junior Roller Derby has an upcoming eight-week basic skills boot camp to teach kids all they need to know about playing the unique sport.

In the boot camp, kids will learn how to skate, of course, and a new trick or two.

“How to fall safely, which is super important, skate and then crossing over, skating forwards, backwards, blocking and a lot of footwork and agility," Reimann said.

They will also learn the rules, proper stance, how to stop, control their speed and pack work.

“Everyone goes at their own pace," Reimann said. “And after that you take a skills test, and then, you can start playing contact.”

But don't worry parents, when they do play against each other, it will be based on age groups. And if someone doesn't want to move up to the contact part, they don't have to. They can just come to practice and skate. All trainings are run by experienced coaches and veteran players.

Elspeth Genshaw, also known as 'On Death Rose', has been playing derby for about seven years now and has been a part of LJRD since it started and loves how inclusive the team is.

“Honestly, this is my favorite sport in the entire world. It really brings me joy," Genshaw said. “You can come in with no experience at all. And they'll teach you everything you need to know. They'll give you the gear. ”

All you have to do is bring your own mouth guard.

Orientation kicks off Feb. 19 at the Court One Training Center in East Lansing, from 5-7 p.m. And boot camp officially kicks off on March 26 from 5-7 p.m.

The fee to participate in the boot camp is $80, but they do have a scholarship opportunity for those who can't afford the fee. All you have to do is reach out through social media or their website.

For more information on the Lansing Junior Roller Derby, click here

