Things to Do: World's Largest Food Truck Rally rolling into Ionia

IONIA, Mich. — The World's Largest Food Truck Rally is coming close to home. This Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. it will be rolling into the Ionia Free Fair.

"We are the Guinness World Record holder of the world's largest food truck rally," said event organizer and owner of Generation Entertainment Florida, Jeremy Gomez. "It's not just a name, we actually have the Guinness World Record for the largest parade of food trucks."

Gomez was a singer in the music industry. When he got married and had his first child, he figured he had to find another gig.

"At that time, the food truck industry had just started booming. So my wife and me jumped into the food truck industry in Tampa," Gomez said.

And after getting a bunch of food trucks together for an event in Florida, Gomez said he realized they had a knack for it.

"The food truck just transitioned into the food truck events," Gomez said.

They set the record of 121 food trucks at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.

The event in Ionia won't have the same numbers, but it will still feature more than 60 food trucks lined up and ready to serve.

"It's where foodies come, if you want food," Gomez said. "We've got steamed lobsters. We've got sandwiches, burgers. We've got Asian food, Vietnamese food, we've got vegan food, we've got pescatarian.”

You can even get pizza on a stick. And there will even be some local favorites heading down like Amy and Lee Burmeister of Hard Knocks Food Truck.

“We are going to have our knockout burger, which is going to burger are handed onion rings, we're going to have something new called double tails, which are spicy chicken tenders. We're going to fry white fish and chips because we're famous for fish," Amy said.

Lee says he's happy to represent mid-Michigan at the rally.

“It's a badge of honor. I take it seriously, and I really just I hope we do well," Lee said.

They are also excited to get out and check out other food trucks.

“I'm excited. It's fun to see different people see what they do meet different people. Make some networking connections in the food truck business," Amy said.

Admission is free and on-site parking is $5 per car load. You don't need to park on site to attend.

