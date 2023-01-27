Things to Do: Throw some punches at these mid-Michigan boxing gyms

LANSING, Mich. — Are you looking to float like a butterfly and sting like a bee or blow off some steam? How about throwing some punches? Mid-Michigan has some great boxing gyms. Here's a look at two you should check out.

emPOWer Lansing

Attention all heavy hitters, emPOWer Lansing has a vibe that will make you feel like you're the next Muhammad Ali.

"We have a great community here, we make sure that everyone here is going to be uplifting and really wants to be a part of a community," founder Brian Daniels said.

The boxing and fitness gym located on E. Michigan Avenue has welcoming vibe that makes you want to workout.

"We have several different kinds of boxing classes. We offer TRX classes, HIIT classes and yoga. We have a 24-hour weight room on the other side," Daniels said. "Everyone's helping each other out whether it's your first time or you've been here for years, you're all talking together, you're partnered up for some classes and working together on different boxing drills."

Some of the drills you will learn include a lot of partner glove drills, just hitting gloves and working on straight punches.

And anyone can join as long as you're 16 years and older and fitness level doesn't matter.

"We can accommodate you and adjust to make sure that you can get through the workout. It's not going to be easy, but you will have fun. And you will learn something, this is something that we really pride ourselves on is making sure you're actually learning boxing, not just talking to you," Daniels said.

They offer a student special that actually applies to everyone right now.

"Everyone's a student of life. It's $1 for your first month, and then $87 a month for unlimited classes. And then only $10 more for the unlimited weight room," Daniels said.

For more details on classes and how you can sign up, click here.

Crown Boxing Club

Still in Lansing six minutes away, you can be a part of the legacy at Crown Boxing Club.

The nonprofit started back in 1976 and aimed at helping the youth in the community.

"Aimed at helping underprivileged and impoverished youth in the community, develop the skills, the mindset, the discipline, self awareness to get involved in the sport of boxing and have that translate to their everyday life," head coach Ali Easley said.

The facility was donated by the Demmer Corporation.

"We have over 200 people a day that come through the facility," said Easley. "We are a United States USA Olympic boxing affiliate."

When you walk inside of the club, it's time to get to work.

"When you come through the door, you're going to put in hard work, good effort, and you're going to learn the art of boxing," Easley said. "They learn the proper footwork with jumping rope and ring work, they learn how to use the various bags, whether that's a heavy bag, double-end bag. We also teach them defensive side of it."

The gym has so many different pieces of equipment, and Easley says they touch on all of them as well as general conditioning to help people get in shape.

The boxing club offers a ton of programs and is open to the public and also offers a program through Lansing Parks and Recreation.

"We have amateur programs that we run here. We have that programs for professional athletes. We have collegiate programs through Michigan State and Lansing Community College. We also run programs with for individuals in Parkinson's disease," Easley said.

They also have some free youth programs underway.

For more details on prices and how you can sign up, click here.

