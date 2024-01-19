Things to Do: Take a bite out of Mr. Leslie's Cheesecakes

Marcus Leslie serves up happiness in Lansing one cheesecake at a time.

Mr. Leslie Cheesecakes serves a variety of flavors including peach cobbler cheesecake, and strawberry swirl.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Gotta make sure we make it look good for the people," Marcus Leslie said.

When it comes being in the kitchen and whipping up cheesecakes Marcus Leslie feels right at home.

"I've been making these for 15 close to 20 years," Leslie said.

"I love cheesecakes. It's my favorite dessert," Leslie said.

What was once something he would just do out of love has now turned into a business that's been booming for almost 5 years.

"On average we are producing anywhere right now between six to eight hundred a week and that can fluctuate," Leslie said.

Mr. Leslie's cheesecakes is known for its strawberry swirl but they also have a lot of other flavors you can choose from.

"We have turtle which has our pecan topping, and it also has our house made caramel," Leslie said.

"In house you can come to us directly Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays you can get sometimes our peach cobbler cheesecake, you can sometimes get our apple pie cheesecake, our sweet potato cheesecake," Leslie said.

And you best believe every cheesecake is made with love.

"It's about spreading happiness. The same happiness we experience while we are working we try to put that into the cheesecakes and stuff too," said Operations Manager Kenaan Lumpkin.

I got a chance to get in the kitchen and top some of the cheesecakes that were going out for delivery and it was pretty easy.

If you can't stop by the Allen Neighborhood Center to grab a cake don't worry.

Mr Leslie's cheesecakes can also be found in Meijer's around the greater Lansing area, in metro Detroit, and also Grand Rapids.

