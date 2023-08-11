Things to Do: Sharpen your skills at Axe Play in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. — In downtown Jackson, Axe Play is the destination for all your axe throwing fun.

"Axe Play Jackson is an axe throwing venue," said owner Sheridan Perrin. "Axe throwing is a sport. A lot of people I hear compare it to darts or bowling.”

At Axe Play a group of people can come together to have fun and sharpen their skills.

"You can have up to six people in your group for an hour, if you have six or more, than it's a two-hour reservation. And that's just so that everyone gets the same amount of throwing," Perrin said.

Two people can throw at the same time, but don’t think you have to go at it alone. You’ll have the help of an axe master to guide you.

"Those are people who are going to teach you how to safely and accurately throw, and then, they're going to facilitate a round robin style tournament," Perrin said.

And they are really helpful, so if you're not a pro, that's ok.

"We can we can adjust your throw tell you stand closer, stand further away, change your grip, change, you know, change the force at which you throw. We've got a lot of advice to make you better," owner Shane Stephens said.

Of course, the goal is to try your luck to hit the target and see who will be declared the winner.

"We've just got the bulls-eye, and then, we've got the rings, you know, 54321 rings, and we also have the kill shots," Stephens said.

With its wooden walls and decor, Axe play makes you feel like you’re right outdoors.

"We've got some taxidermy, and here there's a moose and a bear and a coyote and stuff," Stephens said.

They even have a bar with unique cocktails and mocktails for those who prefer non-alcoholic drinks.

“We love our cocktails, but we put just as much effort into our mocktails," Stephens said.

And they even have after hours where you can sip drinks from around the world.

"11 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays we closed down, we just become a swanky, low key cocktail lounge as well," Perrin said.

Axe Play isn't just for date night or a night out with family or friends, they also do a lot of corporate events.

Reservations are preferred, but you can also just walk in.

For more information and the full axe-perience, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook