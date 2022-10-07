Things to Do: Row on the Grand River with the Lansing Rowing Club

LANSING, Mich. — This week's Things to Do is all about rowing. It can be seen during the Olympics, but did you know you can do it right in Lansing? The Lansing Rowing Club is located in Grand River Park and they're looking for more members.

The non-profit organization's boathouse is located a little past the Michigan Princess.

"We are composed of retired people, working people, people that just like to be on the water and enjoy the sport of rowing," said president of the club, Deb Traxinger.

The club has been around since 1988. Not only gliding across a beautiful stretch of water on the river, but also teaching people to love the sport.

"It's a little more difficult than the Olympians make it look, I will say that. But once you've got the proper fundamentals, and you've been been taught and had a chance to practice, you'll look like that too," Traxinger said.

Just maybe not as fast. But Deb says you'll be able to float. The club offers a learn to row class where you'll get the equipment you need and learn everything important before getting out on the water. You're also encouraged to wear tight fitting clothes so it doesn't get caught on anything while in the boat.

Whether you want to row in a single, double or quad, once you get that training being out on the water is a dream. The scenery is beautiful and you get a nice workout while also being a part of a team.

"If you've had experience in another club, or high school or college, come on down, and we'll check it out," Traxinger said.

Ann Thorsen started rowing back in 2002.

"On a breast cancer survivor team that Michigan State University used to be sponsored. And got addicted to it and joined the club," Thorsen said. "I just have such a good time. I come out and row with my friends. It's a beautiful river and there are ingrid birds and sometimes deer and mink and all kinds of things that you see it's lovely and it's fun."

The club is open to anyone 17 and older. Membership cost $275 for the year. It might think that's expensive, but Deb says its worth it.

"What that involves as $275 a year and you are welcome to use any club boat that's in the boathouse." Traxinger said. "And you can go out just about any time once you've taken the class and our coaches have deemed you safe to be on the river."

