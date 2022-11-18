Things to Do: Pull out your running shoes for the Silver Bells 5K Race

LANSING, Mich. — Everyone's excited about the parade and seeing this beautiful Christmas tree lit up, but the Silver Bells party doesn't stop there. There's also another annual tradition that you will need a good pair of shoes to participate in.

This Saturday you can dash through downtown Lansing for the Silver Bells 5K Race.

"It's a 5K that we have the day following the tree lighting at 9 a.m., right here in downtown Lansing," race director Michelle O'Kelly said.

She says they anticipate having close to 1,000 runners.

"This is the first year since COVID that we've had the event, one year since COVID. But we had to do a participation gap just to manage the numbers, so this is the first year that we're kind of like back in full swing," O'Kelly said.

But this isn't just any old 5K race. You can dress up in your favorite holiday costume.

"People come out and they're dressed in holiday themed costumes. There was one year this Santa ran with an entire pack of toys on his back. I mean, it's just a lot of fun," O'Kelly said.

A lot of fun and the event is family friendly.

"They can bring their little ones they can push them in a stroller, we have a lot of families that do that. We have people that bring their dogs, and they dress up their dogs," O'Kelly said.

And everyone that participates gets along sleeve t-shirt and a cool finisher's medal.

"People that are competitive can try and place in their age groups. But it's also like I said, it's a race and a run and a walk but it's family friendly. So all ages, all abilities are are welcome. And the proceeds go back to Silver Bells in the City in the foundation," O'Kelly said.

O'Kelly says she is thankful for all of the sponsors and those in the community who help make this event happen every year.

Packet pick up is Friday, and they encourage people to register before, but you can also sign up on race day.

The race starts at 9 a.m., and the registration fee is $35.

