Things to Do: Mix things up at Buff City Soap in Okemos

Buff City Soap in Okemos is one of six stores in Michigan.

The store offers a variety of everyday items like soaps, bath bombs, and sugar scrubs.

Buff City Soap has a laundry soap event this weekend they are inviting the community to come out to.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"It's kind of like a bakery. But we make you know fresh soap for you," said director of operations Eris Taylor.

The mixer is on, and the work has begun inside Buff City Soap in Okemos.

"90% of everything that you see in our store we make here fresh daily," Taylor said.

"You know you might get a little overload when you first come in; there's a lot of smells, but they're great," Taylor said.

The plant-based company has more than 30 different scents, to be exact, infused into everyday items you can use.

"You have bar soaps," Taylor said.

"Bath bombs," Taylor said.

"Shower oil, which is a moisturizer, you have body butter, which is also a moisturizer," Taylor said.

Body mist, hand soaps, candles, and so much more.

"We also carry a lot of those items and minis," Taylor said.

But what they are most known for is laundry soap.

"We have two different laundry soaps, one of our traditional ones, and then the other one is going to be with added baking soda. Keep those clothes nice and bright," Taylor said.

And the best part of this store is you can customize pretty much anything you see.

"Either we'll put you to work, or you can have some fun, right? Or we'll customize it for you," Taylor said.

So i took a shot at making my own laundry soap.

It was pretty easy and if i can do it....You can take a whiff of it too.

