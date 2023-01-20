Things to Do: Grab a slice at these mid-Michigan pizza spots

LANSING MICH. — If you love pizza, you're probably looking for some great spots to grab a slice or a whole pie. There are plenty of places in the area that will steal a pizza your heart. Here's three you should check out.

Horrocks Pizzeria

Horrocks is known for its fresh market. But, did you know it also has a pizzeria?

"We've been here for two years this March. We started on the deli, and it just kind of expanded over time," said manager Nick Pistonetti.

The Pizzeria does brick oven style East Coast pizza by the slice or a full pie. They have a lot of options on the menu.

"All the ingredients are fresh and house made. We make our own dough. And it's just good simple pizza," Pistonetti said. "We have all your classic style pizzas. And then we have got a gyro pizza, and we've got a dill pickle pizza, which is popular, a lot of different pizzas."

They also make Neapolitan style pizza, BLT Pizza, buffalo chicken and customer-favorite goat cheese and arugula.

Prices of slices and whole pizza pies vary.

Horrocks Pizzeria is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

For more information, click here.

The Cosmos

Next up on the pizza pie tour is The Cosmos over in Old Town. Inside you'll find colorful murals on the walls, retro tables and smells from an open kitchen that is out of this world and will make you want to chow down.

"The Cosmos is a very food driven scratch kitchen," said Director of Operations for the Potent Potables Project John Thompson. "Everything that comes in this kitchen, from the cuts of the proteins to the vegetables. They have everything from traditional style pizzas, a pizza that's ranked number nine if the world, and even some very off the wall funky ones."

"The pineapple prosciutto. I'm not a pineapple on a pizza person. And it's just not the same thing like you, and I think it's one thing we definitely have that you won't get anywhere else," Thompson said. "It's hot. It's spicy that tingle the salty from the the sweet from the pineapple, spicy from the pepperocini it's just, it's delicious."

All of their pies are one size, 12 inches and six slices to fill you up.

They even help you out by putting reheat directions on the box when you take your pizza home.

And to top it all off, they even received a seal of approval from celebrity chef Guy Fieri himself.

Prices of pizzas vary. For more information on hours, click here.

Sleepwalker Spirits and Ale

And finally over in REO Town, you have to check out Sleepwalker Spirits and Ale.

"Sleepwalker is a microbrewery pizzeria specializing in craft pizza, craft beer, craft cocktails, we now have spirits as well," said Sleepwalker Spirits and Ale Incorporated President Jeremy Sprague.

Sprague says they are kind of all over the place with their pizza.

"Our pizza influence is sort of more of a global thing," Sprague said. "The influence on our pizza is not just local or U.S. driven. It's sort of driven continent to continent, country to country."

When you walk in, the chill vibe will make you want to sit down and order a drink. And the magic happens right inside of their petite kitchen.

"That we share with my brewing area," Sprague said. "We didn't make a huge kitchen because we figured we'd mostly just be focusing on our craft beer or wine or seltzer hard cider, drink, liquor, etc. and spirits. But in the end, we crank out a lot of food back there."

And boy do they crank out a lot of pizza.

"Some of our most popular selling pizzas would be like maybe our Jagged Little Deal pizza and some of the classics like a meathead pizza with like pepperoni, sausage and bacon as well," he said.

For more information on how you can grab a bite, click here.

