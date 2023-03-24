Things to Do: Grab a book from a bookstore for National Reading Month

March is national reading month and in this week's Things to Do senior reporter Tianna jenkins is encouraging you to pick up a book and read. There's so many places in mid-Michigan where you can find. books that will help you tap into your imagination.

Here's a look at two bookstores you should check out.

Hooked

Right on E Michigan Ave in Lansing, you'll find Hooked a book store that has a twist to it.

"We're a mixture of the bookstore in the cafe," co-owner Matt Grossmann. "We do sell a lot of coffee flights and wine flights."

And like any bookstores it's full of pages, chapters, and stories.

"We have 10,000 titles at Hooked. And it covers the whole range of fiction and nonfiction and kids," Grossmann said. "We also have a lot of the trendy romances and mysteries and everything else that that people are looking for."

And to help you get through National Reading Month and all months Hooked has a series of in store book clubs.

"Folks can sign up to read a book a month, and then come join us over snacks. To discuss it," Grossmann said. "We also have the kids book club, and the kids actually discuss the books as well, it's very cute."

They are also celebrating Women's History Month and have a display full of books you should check out.

"We also bring in guest author," Grossmann said. "So folks can hear directly from the authors as well."

But why is reading important well Grossmann says it's fun but also important.

"Reading is, of course important for education and knowing about the world and getting to figure out everything that you might want to learn about, be a lifelong learner," Grossman said. "We want people to read, but we also want people to take advantage of the social part of it as well."

Hooked is open Monday, Tuesday, and Sunday from 9am until 7pm. And then on Wednesday though Saturday from 9am until 9pm.

Socialight Society

And speaking of celebrating Women's History Month there's a bookstore in the Lansing Mall that's empowering.

"Socialight society is an independent bookshop that celebrates black women and black literature," said owner Nyshell Lawrence. "We curate classic contemporary and children's titles, predominantly written by women of color."

The bookstore itself is a whole experience and has a vibe that will make you feel like you are at home.

"When people walk in, they will see pictures of iconic black women, they will see lots of books written by black women." Lawrence said. "I love in this space that we keep most of our titles face out. So you experience the books more like artwork than an actual book shop."

Lawrence says some people talk to her about how they didn't have the experience of being able to get books that feature people that looked like them growing up.

"Knowing that we have this here, it feels absolutely amazing," Lawrence said.

And no matter where you get your book from you should take a page from Lawrence's advice.

"Reading is important because you can one learn so many things. You get to experience different perspectives," Lawrence said. It opens up a whole new world that you would not be able to experience without reading."

Socialight Society is open Tuesday through Friday 11am to 3pm and then Saturdays 11am to 8pm.

Other bookstores to check out

A Novel Concept

Deadtime Stories: True Crime and Other Books in REO Town

Robin Books

The Book Burrow

Curious Book Shop

Bestsellers Books and Coffee Mason

Schuler Books (Okemos)

