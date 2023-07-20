Things To Do: Go nuts at The Peanut Shop in downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Located on South Washington Square in downtown Lansing, The Peanut Shop is a place a lot of people go nuts for.

"Everybody loves The Peanut Shop," said DeWitt resident Judy Larner.

It's a spot where you can come for freshly roasted nuts everyday. The shop opened in 1937 and has stayed in its original location.

“If you take a look around the shop, the mirrors and the wallpaper are from the 1941 renovation, so it's a very it's like stepping back in time to some extent," owner Adam Seyburn said.

You can’t ignore the smell of yummy fresh peanuts when you walk in, and with more than 250 selections, there's something for everyone.

“Capital City Mix, named after Lansing of course. We have a Supreme Mix, and then we have a series of flavored mixes. We've got a Jamaican Jerk Mix, a Thai Chili Mix," Seyburn said.

And they get their nuts from all over.

“Our cashews are imported from India. The Brazil nuts come actually come from Bolivia, right next to Brazil. And our peanuts come from a series of peanut farms in Virginia," Seyburn said. "We've got peanuts in the shell, we've got regular redskin peanuts, blanch, peanuts, Spanish peanuts."

They also have a whole selection of candies that will take some people back 40 or 50 years and brand new candies as well.

The service in the shop has always been amazing and keeps long-time customers like Larner and her husband coming back for more.

“My husband is going to soon be 81, and he's been coming since he was a little kid," she said. “When Mr. Peanut used to walk, walk the road here and the squirrels would come wanting peanuts from The Peanut Shop.”

And he now shares that love with his wife.

“We come quite often we come probably every few months. He gets like $60 worth of nuts, boxes and boxes and boxes,” Larner said.

The shop’s supply isn’t just limited to Lansing. They also have a website.

“Everything that we have in the shop, you can find on our website as well. So even if you're not in Lansing, you can still ship it to you," Seyburn said.

So, what are you waiting for? There’s no excuse for you not to go nuts, well, unless you’re allergic.

