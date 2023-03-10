Things to Do: Go hiking in the Greater Lansing area with Adventure(ish)

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ladies, if you love hiking but don't feel comfortable going alone, there's a new group in town you can join. Adventure(ish) started two months and is already a hit on Facebook.

"We get together to hike usually a couple times a week, sometimes a little more, sometimes a little less," said group leader Kristy Brooks.

Brooks says this group started out as a group text with friends.

"I wanted to just get outside more and want to be outside," Brooks said. "I thought, well, maybe let's make it a Facebook group so that I can invite more of my friends in the area."

And it quickly grew into something bigger. Now, they have over 1,000 Facebook members. For the most part, this group is for adult women only.

"A lot of the women in the group is they wanted to get out and hike more, but they didn't feel safe necessarily going by themselves. So now with a group of women, we're totally safe. Nobody's gonna mess with us in the woods," Brooks said.

But all dogs are welcome as long as members obey local leash laws and make sure to pick up after the dogs.

"You need to know that we're gonna meet other dogs on the trail," Brooks said.

Joining this group is free and will give you a chance to relax, recharge and go back home refreshed.

"We do have a few moms in the group that are organizing child-specific hikes. We have a couple biologist in the group, and they're going to be doing some guided hikes pointing out stuff in the woods to the kids, educational-type hikes," Brooks said.

Walking on the trails with the group is fun. You will hear conversations going, feet stomping and see people taking in vitamin D.

"Everybody kind of gets their stride going. And we're sometimes chatting, sometimes we're just, you know, pounding out the miles but always feel amazing when we're done," Brooks said. "Not all of us are experienced. I am not experienced as the leader. I'm just very enthusiastic. And I'm learning as we go from our very experienced members."

Right now, they are mostly focusing their hiking on their home turf, which includes parks in Meridian Township, but they plan on expanding to other areas soon.

So what are you waiting for? The ladies in Adventure(ish) can't wait to meet you.

"Search on Facebook for our group Adventure(ish) and click the join button," Brooks said. "We're out here to seek adventure and have fun. We're not rappelling down mountains, at least not yet."

To join the group, click here.

