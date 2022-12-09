Things to Do: Give back to your community by volunteering

LANSING, Mich. — The holiday season is all about giving, and one gift that will always be appreciated is volunteering. Whether it's giving your time or donating a box of canned goods from your home, there are plenty of places in mid-Michigan you can help out.

Cristo Rey Community Center

If you are looking for a place to meet kind people and give back, stop by Cristo Rey Community Center in Lansing.

For 50 years, the center has been adapting to the community needs and offers things like basic medical services, financial education, a food pantry and even basic items for those in need.

"Toothpaste, toothbrushes, you know, diapers, formula, to clothing closets, you know, winter coats, hats, gloves, things of that nature," CEO Joe Garcia said.

When it comes to Cristo Rey, volunteers can give their time, treasure and talents.

"We're always needing help in running our personal needs pantry, which is 100% run by volunteers," Garcia said. "So spending time and organizing diapers and formula and shampoos, those kinds of things is greatly needed."

And you can also help out in the kitchen.

"Prepping the meals as well as serving the meals in our food pantry boxes or helping gather food for individuals to take home and cook in their homes, something that is certainly needed as well." Garcia said.

People can also volunteer their expertise and donate dollars towards efforts as well.

"We have many accountants out there, public relations folks, marketing folks, web design, graphic designers, things of that nature," said Garcia.

For more information on Cristo Rey Community Center, click here.

Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary

And for all you animal lovers, you can give some TLC and make some new friends at Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary.

"We've been here for 22 years, and I've been a 501(c)(3) for a year and a half now," said founder and President Victoria Worthy. "It is a sanctuary where we bring in old or senior animals, and they live here forever."

The farm is full of animals who would love to see volunteers drop on by.

"We always have a lot of cleaning to do," Worthy said. "Pretty much feeding, grooming, you know cleaning, spending time with the animals, just even if somebody wants to just come out and enjoy them."

You can also bring food for the animals to get their grub on.

Worthy says she's been volunteering for many years and says its a wonderful feeling.

"A lot of students and people that come here just enjoy being outdoors and around the animals, it just does something for your heart. I think volunteering in general is just a wonderful feeling. I've done it for many years, and it just feels good," Worthy said.

And if you still want to volunteer but don't have time to stop by, you can help the animals get things they need by donating dollars.

Worthy says the farm has animals waiting, and they are trying to raise money to build a barn.

"We haven't started actually figuring out how much it's gonna cost and such, but we do need to build a barn. We have five horses waiting to come in. So any kind of help that way, or even helping with building or donating material," Worthy said.

For more information on Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary, click here.

