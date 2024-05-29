Things To Do Farewell Tour: Tianna Jenkins says goodbye to Fox 47

Things to Do kicked off in May 2021 to give people in our neighborhoods more options after covid restrictions.

Neighborhood reporter Tianna Jenkins explored the mid-Michigan area to find good food places, fun activities, and even cool businesses.

Watch the video above to see a recap of her favorite things she got to check out.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This week's Things to Do is a very special one.

That's because it is my last one.

My time at Fox 47 has come to an end.

But you know I couldn't just leave without telling you about some of my favorite things I got to do here in mid-Michigan

It all started three years ago, with an idea and a dream to help people in our neighborhoods get back to normal as covid restrictions are reduced.

Fast forward to 2024, there have been more than 100 episodes of things to do.

Featuring yummy food places, cute animals you can hang with, fun activities right in our neighborhoods, and even businesses where you can stop by to shop

But I must say there are a couple that stole my heart.

Like heading to Pineappleland at Playa Bowls in East Lansing to grab a sweet treat.

I got to practice my downward dog with goats at Hilltop Views Farm.

Faced my fears of heights and got a pretty cool view more than 100 feet off the ground on Sky Bridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain Resort.

And my favorite, diving into history while taking a tour of the Michigan State Capital and lying down on the floor to get a cool view of the dome.

So, when someone says there's nothing to do in mid-Michigan don't believe them.

I've given you solid proof that there is.

All you have to do is get out in our neighborhoods and explore.

Thank you mid-Michigan for showing me all the great things you have to offer.

You will always have a special place in my heart.

So for the last time with things to do... I'm Your Neighborhood Reporter Tianna Jenkins, Fox 47 News.

