Things to Do: Dive into Michigan's Bacon Festival at Jackson field on July 30

LANSING, Mich. — This week's Things to Do is all about bacon, bacon and more bacon. That's because Michigan's Bacon Festival is coming to Jackson Field in the heart of Lansing for its inaugural year.

This Saturday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Outlier Events is helping you celebrate all things bacon, beer and fun.

"We partnered with the Lansing Lugnuts to bring this festival to Lansing area," Executive Director Bailey Shore said. "We were trying to think of a new festival that maybe isn't around too much. Bacon came up and we thought there's no way that isn't a thing. But the more research we did, turns out it's not a thing yet."

Bacon is good with just about everything, right? But this festival is giving it a twist.

"A little weird, a little wacky, a little unexpected. So people can expect things like bacon cotton candy, bacon soda, and then the run of the mill items like bacon, Mac, bacon, pizza, things like that, a little bit of something for everybody," Shore said. "When you walk through the gates, you'll see roughly 15 food vendors about 15 Beer vendors, from all over the country, you'll get your tokens that come with your purchase ticket, and you can spend those tokens with any of those vendors."

You'll also enjoy live music from the outfield from three different bands, yard games, face painting and more. Food trucks and local restaurants that are participating will be whipping up their own unique creations like Adam Ray executive director and manager over at Eaton Rapids Craft Company.

"I'm excited, nervous, but excited. I mean, I haven't done a competition or anything in a while," Ray said.

With 28 years of experience, Ray is ready to put his place on the map this weekend.

"I'm going over the top. I'm doing bacon like four different ways. So I'm going to do a bacon risotto and then make it into an arrancine, which we're deep frying it. And then we're doing it with bacon jam, and then we're going to do it. So crispy pork belly, a bacon dust and a bacon aioli," Ray said. "Risotto is that Italian dish, it's it's pretty much rice. And then you cool it down, put it in balls stuffed with cheese, and then deep fry it. And then we build the components from there."

VIP tickets are sold out, but you can still get general admission for $40 and $30. Grab your tickets before you head to the gate because they are expected to go fast.

For more yummy details, click here.

