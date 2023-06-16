Things to Do: Cruise down the Grand River on the Michigan Princess Riverboat

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Princess Riverboat has been the go-to spot to celebrate on the Grand River in Lansing for more than 30 years.

"We are a triple-deck, Victorian-style riverboat. We are the only one within 100 miles," said Sara Faggion, the general manager, chef and first mate of the Michigan Princess.

The riverboat has offered more rides than you can count on one hand.

"We gave over a half a million rides," Faggion said.

From public cruises to weddings to private parties, everyone on board is destined to have fun while it's docked or headed down the Grand River.

"We do all sorts of different events from sightseeing dinner cruises, lunch cruises, entertainment from bands, DJs, just about anything you can imagine," Faggion said. "They have the whole boat to themselves, so they can walk around wander wherever they want. It's pretty much their boat for the day."

And they feed you, and who doesn't love a good meal?

"Sometimes we do just heavy apps, but most of the time, they get a full meal," Faggion said.

Some of its unique features are inspired by another famous ship, the Titanic, including a grand staircase and a telegraph.

"It's what you'll find in the engine room just like what you saw on the Titanic. So when the captain is up here giving direction, there's another identical one down in the engine room that tells the engineers what to do," said Captain Pico Perez.

You'll typically find him inside the wheel house operating the boat. And yes, it's a big one.

"She weighs in at a whopping 272,000 pounds, so that's just over 135 tons," he said. "I think my favorite part is the kids in the weddings. When the kids come up here, and they get a look out the window, and I give them a couple turns at the wheel."

The Michigan Princess has a ton of cool events coming up, so make sure you grab your tickets to have an amazing experience on the Grand River.

