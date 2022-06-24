Things to Do: Check out Williamston's annual Red Cedar Jubilee

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Williamston's 51st Red Cedar Jubilee is underway. From the cold water at the dunk tank to an amazing fireworks show, there's plenty of ways to join in on this tradition.

The festivities kicked off on Monday, and you can catch events all the way until Sunday.

The Red Cedar Jubilee was created as a way for the people in Williamston to celebrate the city's 100th anniversary 51 years ago. They had so much fun at the festival that first year they decided to create a committee and make it an annual thing. So far, they have been able to host rodeos, wrestling matches, carnivals and even blue grass festivals.

"Imagine throwing a party and 2000 of your closest friends show up. It's an absolute blast. It's all about community. It's all about the locals. Breaking bread, having a beer, watching some entertainment, we get some live music out here. We it's just phenomenal," said volunteer Benjamin Eichler.

There's plenty of events you can still check out from Friday until Sunday.

"Friday night we're having our fireworks display. Last year was absolutely spectacular. We brought them back. They're doing the exact same show or actually I think they may have improved slightly, so it really ought to be spectacular. That is absolutely free," Eichler said.

You can also get a glimpse of old and new cars at the car show, enjoy the parade and check out the enduro race.

"The enduro race is kind of a combination between a race and a demolition derby," Eichler said. "We've got various people from around the community as a project, they put together a car to race and smash. I'm personally proud of our local high school robotics team. They've entered a car this year."

You can check out the 23rd annual Sunrise Rotary Duck Drop and watch ducks battle it out, while taking a trip down the river.

And for those who have a strong arm, bring your A-game to the dunk tank to force some familiar faces to make a splash.

"It's a fun family event to come down to and just see and all the new things we have going on," said resident Tammy Scott.

Tammy Scott has been going to the jubilee since she was a little girl. She was at the first one back in 1971 and keeps coming back every year.

"Seeing the people seeing the phone, seeing the new events and what we can create around here," Scott said. "It's been really neat to see the new adventures that we go on and can bring in new events and merge with the old but yet make it up to date for everybody to come to and have fun."

FOX 47's Tianna Jenkins will be in the dunk tank hot seat Friday evening from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

For more details on the Red Cedar Jubilee, click here .

