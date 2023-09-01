Things To Do: Check out the public art project taking over the Lansing River Trail

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's things to do we are taking a walk along the Lansing River Trail. That's because it's the last weekend to experience ArtPath and all the beauty that comes with it.

"Art path is a public art project," said Michelle Carlson.

Carlson is the executive director of the Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center. She says for two and a half miles you'll find art blending in with nature.

The Artpath River Trail Exhibition features 20 artist from all over the state.

It features some nice murals that will stay up throughout the year.

"Those are usually located under the bridges and they're very beautiful and vibrant,"Carlson said.

It also has different sculptures and other art pieces that will make you stop and take a look.

"They're larger pieces, so you shouldn't miss them and innovative ways to showcase things," Carlson. "There's some print work, some wood cut prints, and there's some things on the ground."

And you can even learn about the artist and their inspiration for the piece.

"Once you approach a work of art, there will be a sign that tells you about the artists and what the piece is and its name," Carlson said

Like Michael Pleyte piece called "Vinyl Marches On" inspired by Silver Bells.

"We love to go to Silverbells every year," Pleyte said. "And when I was thinking of something to do for ArtPath I thought about the marching bands.

Pleyte has been doing artwork with vinyl records for just over 12 years. He says he finds a lot of marching band albums when he's looking in bins for his regular business Records Redone.

"I thought why not see if I can make a 12 to 13 record puzzle piece of marching band members," Pleyte said.

And if you look closely you can see the details in his work.

"A lot of the records are important to me," Pleyte said. "I've picked a couple of records that were favorites of my grandfather who passed away earlier this year."

But the art gracing the river trail won't be up too much longer. Labor Day weekend is your last chance to get check it out.

"It's a really interesting experience and it's a thing you can do with your family and friends,"Carlson said. "You can ride your bike, you can run you can walk your dog so it's very accessible and it's just a nice relaxing way to spend the day."

