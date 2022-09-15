Things to Do: Check out the Lansing Bridal Show this Sunday

LANSING, Mich. — If you're getting married and looking for the best vendors in mid-Michigan, then you'll want to hit up the Lansing Bridal Show this weekend.

“The best part of this whole thing is helping brides that have never done this before," said Chase Nobis the executive director of Lansing Bridal Association.

This Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. you can head to the Lansing Center to experience the largest bridal show in the area.

“Everything you need for a wedding, all of the different professional businesses in the wedding industry have all gotten together to be in cooperation to put on the bridal show," Nobis said.

The event hosted by the Lansing Bridal Association has been going on for almost 20 years. You will be able to check out different vendors from bridal gowns, to catering and even transportation.

“The decorators are going to have their booths decorated very pretty. So, you get to actually, hands on see what some of the decorations are going to look like," Nobis said. “You're going to see DJs setup, what their system setups are going to look like. And actually, get to talk to the actual DJ, that's going to be your DJ.”

And all vendors are giving away some kind of discount and door prizes.

“It's just tons of fun. And all of that doesn't even mention that we have the best runway fashion show," Nobis said.

Pierre's Bridal, Prom and Tuxedo will be putting on their 11th annual runway show.

“We do an exclusive trunk show. So, this season is the fall of 22 with some of the sneak peeks to the spring of 23 lines," said third-generation owner Sarah Sampson.

She says brides will also have the best opportunity to actually see dresses on models.

“They see all the different colors, styles fabrics, we announced all the style numbers as they're going down. So brides can actually write them down, come talk to us after the show” Sampson said.

It's $10 to get in for those 13 and older. Children ages 13 and younger are free.

