Things To Do: Check out Charlotte Frontiers Day and LCEC Fiesta this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — From a fiesta to a festival that has a parade and a rodeo, you'll want to step outside for these two fun events in mid-Michigan this weekend. Here's a quick look at Lansing for Cesar E. Chavez Fiesta and Charlotte Frontier Days.

Lansing for Cesar E. Chavez

This Friday and Saturday you can join Lansing for Cesar E. Chavez in Old Town to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

“This is our first annual Fiesta that we're having," said chairman and president of Lansing for Cesar E. Chavez, Joseph Bermudez.

The fiesta will be at the Cesar E. Chavez Plaza located at the corner of Turner Road and Grand River Avenue.

“We're going to have bands playing different music, r&b, salsa, Maringa. We have a couple of solo singers also that are coming out," Bermudez said. “We have a bounce house for the kids, and we have an art table, an art tent with different activities for the kids.”

There will also be a lot of food vendors and other vendors on location.

They are putting on this event to try to raise money for the archway at the beginning of the plaza.

“We're going to have an archway that says Cesar E. Chavez in his memory. This is our campaign to start are raising money for that," said Bermudez.

Entry will be on Friday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., and then, you will be charged $5. The Fiesta will go until midnight, and on Saturday, the Fiesta will kick off again at noon.

For more details, click here.

Charlotte Frontier Days

And this weekend you can also help celebrate the 50th year of Charlotte Frontier Days. It was started in 1971 by Steve Musselman.

"Charlotte Frontier Days is all about having fun. We love to support our local businesses. We like to bring people into the community," said Secretary Sara Driver.

The festival of fun and family events kicked off on Wednesday, but there is plenty of things you can still enjoy from Friday until Sunday.

"Friday we kick off our arts and crafts at our frontier markets starts at noon. And then we have the rodeo that evening. And we have live music here in the saloon," Driver said. "Saturday, we start with the parade at 10 o'clock in the morning. We also will have arts and crafts vendors still going at the frontier market. We'll have more live music here in the saloon and another rodeo Saturday night."

There will also be a helicopter rides from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

"We also are going to be having a Classic Car Cruisin on Sunday here at the fairgrounds," Drivers said.

Most of the festivities will be taking place at the Eaton County Fairgrounds. The festival is free to attend, but some events do cost money.

For a layout of events schedule, click here.

