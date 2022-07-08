Things to Do: Capital City Comic Con returns to Lansing this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — This weekend you can let your inner superhero out at Capital City Comic Con. The event kicked off on Friday, July 8, and will go through Sunday, July 10.

Capital City Comic Con started on the campus of Michigan State University and is described as Lansing's own pop culture extravaganza. You will have a chance to meet celebrity actors, see Star Wars groups in costumes, watch presentations and performances and even snatch a picture with the cool Ghostbusters car.

"It's an event where you can come and buy all sorts of stuff, see all sorts of stuff and do all sorts of stuff," said co-owner of Capital City Comic Con Tim Hunt. "You're gonna see tons of vendors selling comic books, pop figures, action figures, art, original art, original comics, all sorts of stuff. Hopefully, people are gonna walk in and say, oh my gosh, this is so big. I never imagined."

There will also be over 200 exhibitors that you and the kids can check out to engage in fun activities.

"We have the Reptile Rescue, where you can come and actually adopt a reptile if you want. We have kids costume contests, we have some of our panels are about how to draw, we have an escape room. We have video games, free video game play all weekend long," Hunt said. "Plus, they're doing a tournament every day to win some prizes. So there's a ton of stuff to actually do. It's not just walking around and looking."

The last time Capital City Comic Con was held was in 2019. It was canceled the last two years because of COVID-19. Hunt says they're excited to be back.

"We've got a bigger space, bigger venue. We can have more guests for you to come meet, more vendors for you to come and see stuff. The last time we ran our show we did not have space for cars. We've got five vehicles here this week," Hunt said.

And if you have a ticket for Sunday, you'll also have front row seats to Lansing's Batman and Capital City's Wonder Woman wedding ceremony.

"That's another reason our Comic Con is special. I don't think there's been a wedding at any Comic Con in Michigan, at least I know there have been a few elsewhere in the country, but they're not frequent. Yeah, it's different," Hunt said.

This event only comes once every summer, so grab your tickets while you can.

