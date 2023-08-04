The clock is ticking, try your luck at EpIQ Escapes in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. — Behind four locked doors at EpIQ Escapes in Jackson, the clock is ticking to make it out on time.

EpIQ Escapes is Jackson’s first real-life escape game.

“All of our puzzles are something you're not going to see at any other escape room," Savanah Sheets said.

The escape rooms are great for date night or team building. And each team can have between two to 10 people, and you will be guided by a game master.

Venus Alger is a game master and says it's fun to see people trying to make it out.

“They give clues to people when they come into the rooms, they tell them what they're getting into basically explained the rooms, and then, we put them in the rooms and like I said, we give the clues when they need them," Sheets said.

You’ll be able to choose from four different games, and they all have cool themes.

“One of them being a scary theme. One of them being a crime scene detective like room. We have a futuristic Sci-Fi room. And then, we have more of a silly, lighthearted room called camp. So, something for everybody," Sheets said.

One hour is how long you have to try to solve a series of riddles, look for hidden keys and clues and work together as a team.

“A little bit of math. They're going to have logic puzzles. There's going to be electronics and tech where maybe you need to finish a sequence or flip switches the correct way. Again, just depending on the theme," Sheets said.

But don’t think getting out is a piece of cake.

“Most of our rooms have less than a 50% success rate. So it's not like everybody gets out or the rooms are super easy," she said.

And if you do make it out before the clock runs out, pat yourself on the back for being a quick thinker.

They also have a mobile escape room you can take back to your home.

“You can rent it for a week. And it's one of our old retired games. So the quality is just as what you would get when you come here except it's in your own home. Or your backyard or whatever," Sheets said.

Think you have what it takes? Head to Jackson, and try your luck.

