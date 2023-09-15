Tap it out at Born Dance Academy in Grand Ledge

Video shows how much fun you can have at Born Dance Academy.

Born Dance Academy is a new dance studio in Grand Ledge that opened in August 2023.

The academy offers a variety of dance classes for all ages.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Three days a week at Born Dance Academy in grand ledge group of adults come together to have fun and make music with their feet.

"The vibe here is one of comfort. One of welcome. One of inclusion," said Brigette Booser.

In the adult tap dancing class it doesn't matter if you're a pro newbie.

"Adult tap was something that kind of was born out of suggestions from community and a bunch of adults wanting to have fun and learn something different," Booser said.

"We teach you as a beginner. So we meet you at your learning level and we try to accommodate that," Booser said.

Combos of shuffles, hops, and toes to heels are all things you'll be able to pick up.

"This is actually my second week of tap dance. I have never danced before any style," Allison Healy said.

Never danced before but Allison says it's toe-tally worth it.

"It's been really awesome. I have felt comfortable trying something new. I've messed up and we've laughed and fallen and it's just been a lot of fun," Healy said.

"We are really able to take a breath. Be silly, be vulnerable and build some skills and make some relationships," Healy

The dress code is laid back you can even wear tennis shoes.

And you don't have to commit to the class right away you can get a free trial and see if its something you want to tap in to.

For more information about Born Dance Academy, click here.

