Spice things up with salsa at Platinum Dance Academy

Video gives you a glimpse inside of Platinum Dance Academy's salsa class.

The class is one of many that the academy offers.

You will be able to learn basic steps and by the end of the course you'll be able to bust a move at a party or wedding.

For more information on Platinum Dance Academy, click here.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Intro:

The dance floor is hot and bodies are moving at the salsa class inside of Platinum Dance Academy in Haslett.

"It's one of our many ballroom styles that we offer," said owner Shelley Thomas.

"It's danced to the Latin music although you don't have to. If you're watching dancing with the stars you're going to see it danced to pop," Thomas said.

Shelley Thomas has been dancing for 39 years. So you can trust her to show you the moves.

In her beginner level class you'll get to learn the basic steps

"They learned basic to the side and one of the basic underarm turns and the also learned the back rock," Thomas said.

And also how to spice things up and move your hips.

"I'll teach about three or four steps in each class and that's enough to get out on the dance floor and dance," Thomas said.

And if you don't have a partner it doesn't matter you can just show up by yourself.

"If you come as a single you'll dance with a teacher or you can partner up with anyone else in the class," Thomas said.

"I really encourage people to learn actually by themselves because that makes you a stronger partner."

I am not a dancer at all. But shelley convinced me that i could be.

And yeah I look awkward. But it's okay because this dance floor is a safe space for everyone.

"My goal is to teach everyone how to dance and you don't have to have any dance experience at all," Thomas said.

