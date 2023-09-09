Older than dinosaurs: The Ledges in Grand Ledge are a beautiful sight to see

The Ledges in Grand Ledge are ancient rocks that hold a lot of history.

In this week's Things to Do Tianna Jenkins takes you up close and personal with the Grand Ledge landmark.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Nestled inside of Fitzgerald Park in grand ledge is a trail that has some rocks that hold a lot of history.

"They're about 250 million years older than dinosaurs," said Naturalist with Eaton County Parks Jackie Blanc.

The ledges of grand ledge are sedimentary rocks that are the result of an ancient ocean beach sand sitting so long that it turned to stone.

"They're called the ledges because they kind of have like little overhangs," Blanc said.

Standing at 15 to 20 feet high the ledges are really hard to miss

"They're really big," Blanc said.

And they are a beautiful sight to see.

"You can see the layering in the rock," Blanc said.

"We have some unique plants that grow along the ledges. It's kind of its own ecoclimate in there," Blanc said.

The ledges trail can be a guided or a self guided tour.

But if you want to do it alone there are brochures you can pick up that has markers so you can learn some history along the way.

"Number 4 says you are standing on what may have been an ocean beach 270 million years ago," Blanc said.

Now you can touch the rocks but climbing the ones in Fitzgerald Park and carving your name into them is a no-no.

"If we carve into them. It takes away from other people to enjoy the natural beauty of the rocks," Blanc said.

The stairs to the trail is closed off right now because of storm damage but there is a path you can take past the playground.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook