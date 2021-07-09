Need for Speed: Check out the R.C racetrack in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Grands Wood Park in Lansing offers a lot of cool features you and your family can enjoy. And if you have a need for speed it has a Radio-Controlled racetrack you should check out.

R.C RaceTrack

Attention all speed demons. Grab your controllers and toy cars and head to the R.C racetrack. Full of twists, turns, and jumps the dirt track offers a unique way for families and friends to get together and enjoy the outdoors.

"It's just a cool addition to what you would think is a normal park where you can go and have a picnic or just hang out with the family," said Ann Kostin-McGill, administrative assistant for Delta Township Parks and recreation. "This adds a whole other element for families and kids to do something that's different."

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, July 2021

The track is free and open to the public during park hours. And there's no age limit anyone can experience speed in the palm of their hands.

"If you can come out with your itty bits and you can start helping them and playing with the remote control cars and then they will get the hang of it," Kostin-McGill said. "And we've had older people obviously who have been doing it for years that come out here."

For Lansing resident Aaron Mull it's a way to relax and unwind.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, July 2021

"For me, it's a lot of fun. Just getting my head in the game and just having some fun with it. Acting as if I was in the driver's seat trying to make all the right turns and the right moves. Accelerating and breaking at the right times," Mull said.

He started his hobby off with a drone but when the coronavirus hit he wanted to find something that would get him outdoors more.

"There's a couple of Facebook groups that we got into and that way we can arrange for people to come out together. Hang out and do things like little mock-up races that we've done," Mull said. "It's a big thing for people to get together and it's a lot of fun."

Olivia Wild, July 2021

There are no specific rules for the track at Grand Woods Park but Mulls says people should consider the type of vehicle they get before coming out.

"I would say don't get something too big of a vehicle because it's not a huge track. It is a good size but it is something to look out for," Mull said.

Mull says buying a car from your local toy store is fine. But Cochran's RC's and More in Charlotte is the place to go for all things related to Radio-Controlled Cars.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, July 2021

"He's got a lot of good vehicles down there. He can definitely get you hooked up. He will give you some tips and tricks on what you would want especially if you tell him what kind of track you're running on. He'll be able to tell you what vehicles, tires, stuff like that," Mull said.

Mark Cochran opened the hobby shop over five years ago in order to supply parts for his son who was into radio-controlled cars.

Tianna Jenins, WSYM, Jul 2021

He says he has a lot of parts like gears, steering blocks, and of course wheels.

"For the most part if it's a Traxxas, ARRMA, or Redcat. If you have that vehicle or bought that here I have the part for it," Cochran said.

If you would like to know more about R.C racing or find out when the next group will be out at the park join Grand Woods Park RC Races Michigan on Facebook.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook