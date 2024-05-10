MUSIC EVERYWHERE: Stoopfest returns to rock the eastside neighborhood of Lansing

Stoopfest is back and ready to rock the eastside neighborhood of Lansing.

The festival started with a Thursday pre-show and will continue until Saturday.

Video gives you a preview of what you can enjoy.

More information and details can be found at the end of the article.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

RB "It's my favorite weekend in Lansing no matter what," said Art Director RB Roe.

On Friday and Saturday, you'll have the chance to see the east side of Lansing come to life through music.

"There's music happening everywhere you go," Roe said.

Stoopfest has been a tradition since 2016.

It's walkable and includes house shows.

"You can show up with your wristband and you can see a cool show in somebody's backyard," said secretary and volunteer coordinator Jacob Nevin.

And venues you might be familiar with.

Like the Allen Neighborhood Center, The Avenue, Green Dot,"

It also features genres that fit everyone's musical tastes.

"We've got a lot of rock bands, we got hip hop, we got some acoustic folk stuff," Roe said.

"We've got Indy rock pop, everything," Roe said.

Stoopfest will feature 60-plus bands and artists.

From national acts to local music artists in our neighborhoods.

Jahshua Smith, James Gardin, and Yellokake performed at the Stoopfest pre-show that kicked the musical celebration off Thursday evening.

"They are some of my favorite people to make art with," Yellokake said.

They say festivals like this one are important because it's not only homegrown, it gives artists a chance to use their voice for something good.

"I left the city for a while and to come back and see how much music and how much art is coming out of this community and not only students but non-students all over the Lansing area it's really encouraging," Yellokake said.

Other things you can enjoy at Stoopfest are vendors, and food, and they will even have a parade on Saturday for the first time.

Ticket prices go up the day of, so buy them in advance.

For more details, schedules, and tickets, click here.

