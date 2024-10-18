Halloween events, trick-or-treat times in our neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - If you're looking for Halloween events this October, Mid-Michigan has many to offer.

Here is a list of Halloween family fun in your neighborhoods this month.

Trick or Treat times are listed here.

Charlotte

Halloween Party at the Library:

This indoor Halloween party is for families with children aged 3 to 10. Snacks and indoor games will be offered, and kids are encouraged to wear costumes.



Saturday, October 26 |11:00 am - 12:00 pm at Charlotte Community Library (226 S Bostwick St, Charlotte)

Dewitt

Halloween Trick or Treat Trail:

The sixth annual Trick or Treat Trail includes pumpkin decorating and a costume contest.



Saturday, October 19 | 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Riverside Park (405 South Bridge Street, Dewitt)

East Lansing

The Great Pumpkin Walk:

This annual event offers trick-or-treating at downtown businesses and mini pumpkin decorating.



Sunday, October 27 | 1:00pm - 4:00pm in Downtown East Lansing

Safe Halloween:

This annual event, hosted by Michigan State University's Fraternity and Sorority Life on MAC Avenue, offers free trick-or-treating and other activities for children in East Lansing and surrounding communities.



Tuesday, October 29 | 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm on MAC Avenue in East Lansing

Eaton Rapids

Illuminated Enchanted Forest:

Walk along the 1/4-mile lighted trail and visit the petting zoo. This event costs $10 per person, and registration is required.



Friday and Saturday nights through October | 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm at Over the Rainbow Zootopia (6270 Steele Highway, Eaton Rapids)

Grand Ledge

Pumpkin Decorating Party

Decorate pumpkins with a variety of supplies. No registration is required, but supplies are limited.



Monday, October 21 | 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Grand Ledge Area District Library (131 E Jefferson Street, Grand Ledge)

Bridge Street Trick or Treat:

Visit the Library for trick-or-treating and get candy from friendly-costumed characters. All ages are invited and no registration is required.



Friday, October 25 | 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the Grand Ledge Area District Library (131 E Jefferson Street, Grand Ledge)

Hillsdale

Hillsdale County Halloween Party:

Enjoy free admission and refreshments in Hillsdale High School's cafeteria before or after trick-or-treating on Halloween night. The event will have costume judging and a magic show.



Thursday, October 31 | 6:30 pm at Hillsdale High School (30 S Norwood St, Hillsdale)

Holt

Halloween in the Park:

Free, family-friendly trick-or-treating hosted by Delhi Township Parks and Recreation and the Delhi Township Fire Department.



Sunday, October 27 | 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at Valhall Park (4020 Keller Road, Holt)

Jackson

Booth or Treat:

Shop more than 75 local businesses and vendors and enjoy free indoor trick-or-treating.



Saturday, October 19 | 11:00 am - 6:00 pm at Westwood Mall (1850 West Michigan Avenue, Jackson)

Lansing

"Howl"oween in Old Town:

This event offers dog trick-or-treating starting at Preuss Pets. There will be a costume contest with "celebrity" judges from local animal organizations.



Friday, October 18 | 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm (trick-or-treating) and 7:00 pm (costume contest) at Preuss Pets (1127 N Cedar Street, Lansing)

Truck or Treat:

Trick-or-treat at service trucks and other special vehicles.



Saturday, October 19 | 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at Royal Scot Bowling Center (4722 W. Grand River Avenue, Lansing)

Trick or Treat on the Square:

Trick-or-treat with more than 30 local vendors and storefronts. All ages are welcome, and no registration is required.



Friday, October 25 | 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm in Downtown Lansing (112 South Washington Square, Lansing)

Boo at The Zoo:

Kids of all ages are encouraged to dress in their spookiest Halloween costumes. Ticket prices vary and can be purchased here.



October 19-20 and 26-27 | 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm at Potter Park Zoo (1301 S Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing)

Trick-or-Treat Souls to the Polls:

The Lansing City Clerk's Office invites residents to trick-or-treat and register to vote, vote early, or drop off their ballots. There will be a mock Halloween special election, music, and giveaways; no registration is required.



Saturday, October 26 | 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm at the City Clerk's Elections Office (1221 Reo Court, Lansing)

Mason

Broomstick Bash:

This annual Halloween party, hosted by the Ingham County Animal Shelter, offers dancing, photo ops, and a tarot reading. Tickets can be purchased here, and all proceeds benefit the Ingham County Animal Shelter Fund.



Friday, October 18 | 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm at the Ingham County Fairgrounds Banquet Hall (700 E Ash Street, Mason)

Witches on The Town:

This 7th annual event in downtown Mason offers food trucks, vendors, and local business coupons. Registration is required.



Saturday, October 19 | 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm in downtown Mason (148 E Ash Street, Mason)

Jack O' Lanterns Unleashed:

This immersive Halloween experience offers a walk down Jack O' Lantern Lane filled with hand-carved and illuminated jack o' lanterns. Dogs are welcome on Thursdays. Kids under 12 are free; all other tickets can be purchased here or upon arrival.



October 10 - 13 | 7:15 pm - 9:30 pm

October 17 - 20 | 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

October 24 - 27 | 6:45 pm - 9:30 pm

at Ingham County Fairgrounds (700 E Ash Street, Mason)

Okemos

Police Department Halloween Open House:

Kids will get to sit in a patrol car, tour the Police Department, meet McGruff the Crime Dog, and enjoy cider and donuts. No registration is required.

Saturday, October 26 | 10:00 am - 1:00 pm at the Meridian Township Police Department (5151 Marsh Road, Okemos)

Halloween Spooktacular:

Families are encouraged to dress in costume. Available activities include trick-or-treating, live music, dancing, games, crafts, pumpkin picking/smashing, and more. The cost is $7 per child, and registration is required.



Tuesday, October 29 | 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm at Marketplace on the Green (1995 Central Park Drive, Okemos)

