Grab a sweet treat at Jackson Candy and Fudge Factory

JACKSON, Mich. — On E. Michigan Ave in Jackson is a candy store like no other. The Jackson Candy and Fudge Factory is modeled like an old 1800s candy store.

"It takes a couple of trips in here to really soak it in," said Manager Claudina Kestner.

Claudina works with her daughter Emma and says the owner Brian Surgener really wanted you to feel like you took a step back in time.

“All of the old memorabilia and all the antiques that he has in here," Kestner said. “We have an old train that runs around the front of the store that always catches the eye of kids young and old.”

The store has a variety of chocolates and candies new and old.

“People stop and look at like, 'wow, I haven't seen this in so long,'" Kestner said.

They even make their own fudge.

“We have our fudge on display. We have at least 20 flavors of fudge on our table, so people have a lot of variety there," Kestner said.

With a store full of sweetness, there’s no way you can just walk out without grabbing a treat or creating fun memories.

"We have a really fun mirror that the kids like to stop in and do goofy faces," Kestner said.

Emma is the assistant manager and loves working with her mom. She says its fun to see people feel like a kid in a candy store.

"You get a lot of old older people who have a lot of fun stories, all the candies that they see, and then, you have all the kids that are so excited to come in and play the games," Emma said.

And you can even win free fudge with their golden ticket contest.

“Yep! Just like good ole Willy Wonka," Claudina said.

For more information on how you grab a yummy treat, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook