Grab a bow and arrow and head to the Demmer Shooting Facility

Demmer Shooting Facility is a archery facility located on Jolly Rd in Lansing.

No experience is required and age can range from 5-years-old and up.

Open hours to the public are on Saturdays are from 12 p.m. unitl 6 p.m. And then on Sundays from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Elbows are up, arrows are pointed, and bows are steady as archers stare down the bulls-eye.

"Archery is a lifelong sport. Anyone can do it," said facility manager Casey Christman.

It opened its doors in 2009 and has a couple of options where you can try out the sport year-round..

"They have 18 meter line setup, so roughly 20 yards and for the most part, people just shoot spot targets," Casey said.

"They're shooting variation of different small and large circles that are affixed to a large target down at the end of the range," Casey said.

And when it comes to gear Casey says they will help you pick the right bow.

"There's so many different levels and different types of equipment that people can use," Casey said.

Age and experience doesn't matter at this facility everyone is welcomed even kids.

"As long as they're having fun too. That's the most important part," Casey said.

At the range you'll also find people like Klayre Smith who fell in love with archery at a very young age.

"I've been doing this for about eight years. Ever since was four," Klayre said.

"I started with just hunting with my dad," Klayre said.

And at only 12-year-old she's dominating the sport.

"This year, I've had over 15 national championship titles. So that's pretty cool," Klayre said.

Pretty cool and she's happy that she can practice what she loves at the Demmer Shooting Facility.

"Takes a while to get into and get used to but if you really like it, you'll enjoy a lot," Klayre said.

So what are you waiting for? Come on down and try something new.

