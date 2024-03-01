Get a taste of summer at Playa Bowls in East Lansing

Playa Bowls in East Lansing encourages people to live a healthy lifestyle.

With more than 20 signature bowls you will have plenty to choose from.

Video gives you a look inside of Playa Bowls and their yummy treats.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“You walk in you feel like you’re right at the beach," said General Manager Jonathan Avalos.

Playa Bowls in East Lansing is keeping things tropical and serving up yummy treats in a healthy style.

“Playa bowls is an acai shop. That’s what we are most known for our acai and our acai bases," Avalos said.

“Acai is a little tiny berry about that big and what we are consuming is the skin around it. Really high antioxidants and really good for your immune system," Avalos said.

Grabbing the title as the first Playa Bowls in Michigan, the shop has more than 20 bowls that are like layers.

“We do a bottom layer of blueberry flax granola, then the base of your choice, more granola, fresh fruit and then we top it with a drizzle of your choice as well," Avalos said.

The bases you can choose are to die for.

“It’s kind of like an ice cream kind of like a sorbet. So it’s frozen fruit," Avalos said.

“We have acai pitaya which is dragon fruit, bananas, green base, our mango base, and stupid cupid which is strawberry banana," Avalos said.

And i can’t forget my favorite, coconut.

“What we are most known for is our Nutella bowl. Blueberry flax granola, acai base, fresh strawberries, bananas, coconut flakes, and we drizzle Nutella on top," Avalos said.

I had to try the fan favorite out for myself. And I must say it was amazing.

“What you get here you will not get anywhere else," Avalos said.

Their signature bowls aren’t the only thing they are serving up.

Playa Bowls also offers smoothies, oatmeal, and fresh juices.

“We’re here and we want to give them the best acai and fruit possible," Avalos said.

