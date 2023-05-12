Flick your wrist at the new disc golf course at Lake Lansing Park North

HASLETT, Mich — On Thursday at Lake Lansing Park North in Haslett, a ribbon was cut to celebrate the grand opening of the Tadpole Beach Disc Golf Course.

The 18-hole course is tailored to beginners and youth.

"Those looking to practice their shorter disc golf game," park ranger for Ingham County Parks Zachary Schafer said.

Disc golf is very similar to traditional golf, but instead of using clubs and balls, players use a disc to get them into targets.

After the ceremony, Schafer, Ingham County Parks Director Tim Morgan, Lake Lansing Park Manager Coe Emens and others could be seen going through the course and enjoying the outdoors.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, May 2023 Lake Lansing Park North Disc Golf



Keep your eyes peeled while you are out there playing. Each hole has a sign with information on it. Plus you never really know where your disc might land.

"You can play by yourself, you can play with a group, this course is short," Schafer said.

Short, but a lot of fun.

"You can get some exercise and hardly even notice that you're getting the exercise," he said.

And age ain't nothing but a number in this sport, anyone can play.

"It's a lifetime sport, and it's one of the most inclusive activities out there. As long as you can hike through the property you're going to have a great time," he said. "Come play around after work and still get home in time for dinner."

For more information, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook