Doomscrolling: Exhibition at the MSU Broad Art Museum sheds light on internet addiction

The Doomscrolling exhibition features woven tapestries that invite us to think a little about our addiction to technology.

The exhibition will be on display until August 18.

Video gives you a look inside and explains what you can expect to see.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The MSU Broad Art Museum's building is pretty unique.

And what's even cooler is the art that lies within.

"We show a lot of art ranging from ancient to contemporary," said Director of Education Michelle Word.

As a museum, they always have rotating exhibitions on view.

A special one that they just rolled out is called Doomscrolling by artist Kayla Mattes.

"She is a weaver. So the exhibition features woven tapestries that invite us to think a little about our addiction to technology," Word said.

It is made up of bits and pieces of our experiences on the internet.

"So you see memes, you see references to videos, you see references to Emojis," Word said.

"You start to find all these little bits that will probably feel familiar. You see a pop-up that looks like a text message. You see a reference to the Simpsons," Word said.

"And it's really just asking us to slow down a little bit and think about the way we use technology. Both positive and negative," Word said.

Also, in the exhibition, you'll be able to see a video where she is showing her weaving process.

And in the exhibition, there is even a public art piece you can be a part of to leave behind your voice.

"April 4 which is when the artist Kayla will be here to give an artist talk and we'll learn even more about her process," Word said.

You can see this exhibition during the museum hours, which is Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

And it's always free!

So, head on down and check it out.

