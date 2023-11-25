Check out the Cowboy Christmas Open Horse Show this weekend

Video shows what people can expect at the Cowboy Christmas Open Horse Show.

The Cowboy Christmas Open Horse Show in East Lansing is back for its 18th year.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Taking over the Michigan State University Pavilion in East Lansing this weekend is a horse show that is helping you get into the holiday spirit.

"It's really cute at this show because they dress up with their cowboy attire and like Christmas attire,” said producer Rochelle Rondy.

The Cowboy Christmas Open Horse Show has been horsing around for 18 years.

"We have little kids from age three on up to age 80 showing and they come in and they compete with their horse,” Rondy said.

"They get prizes if they place first through eighth," Rondy said.

And it brings in participants from all over like 20-year old Madden Meroney.

“I started riding horses when I was around eight or nine. I got my first horse given to me when I was 10 or 11. And I just got really into it," Meroney said

“This coming show season and 2024 will be my 10th year," Meroney said.

Madden and her 5-year-old horse has a bond like no other.

"He's my favorite horse ever," Meroney said.

And competitions like this just brings them closer together.

"He has so much personality and our personalities match very well," Meroney said.

Many participants will fill the arena during this free three day event.

And whether you’re into horses or not, there’s something for everyone.

"We have a lot of shopping a lot of vendors here," Rondy said.

"We have show clothes show outfits, cutting boards halters note cards you can see this is a great variety candles. Just anything western is here," Rondy said.

So saddle up and head on down for a weekend of western fun.

