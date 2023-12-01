Build up your imagination at Bricks & Minifigs Lansing

Video shows the inside of Bricks & Minifigs Lansing

This week's Things to Do is something that the whole family can get into. We are taking you inside of a store in Delta Township where you can build almost anything.

It's a store full of colorful creations.

"I want somebody to walk in and just be wowed."

Evan Borin is the co-owner of Bricks & Minifigs Lansing an all-encompassing LEGO store.

"We're kind of an aftermarket LEGO retailer so everything that you see in the store here is LEGO or LEGO related. So we do buy, sell, trade."

Evan and his wife opened the store earlier this month and the inspiration behind the business was his twins.

"When the kids were younger every time we went to a big city and there was a LEGO store, the kids would drag me in there and they always wanted me to buy them, you know, a new set or mini figure," Borin said.

"When they were 11 I was like alright, they were asking me for money all the time. So I'm like, you know, let's start a business," Borin said.

So they did.

And what was an online store is now a spot where everyone can come together and geek out on something they all have in common.

"We have a make your own mini figure station where you can come in and design a mini figure like yourself or a loved one," Borin said.

"We also have bulk tables. Where it's just random bricks where you can go and sort through and pick that part that you need to finish a set or maybe find items to build your own creation," Borin said.

With more than 2500 sets...

"We just really want it to be a fun place," Borin said.

Borin says there's something for everyone.

"Some nostalgic sets. Sets and themes that LEGO had produced in the past," Borin said.

So regardless of what you are looking for just stop on in and let your imagination run wild.

