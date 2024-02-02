Are you ready? Lansing Winterfest kicks off this weekend

Video explains what you can expect at Lansing Winterfest.

It kicks off this weekend in downtown Lansing and will take place every Saturday of the month.

Don’t forget to stop by and support local businesses.

For more information, click here.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“It’s just a really great chance to break those winter blues," said Natasha Dean, owner of Michigan Entertainment.

Every Saturday in February you’ll get to experience a winter play land with Lansing Winterfest.

It all starts on the 3rd with a winter block party from 11am until 3 pm.

“We are going to have a huge winter celebration on Washington sq. We’re going to enjoy live music, ice sculptures with live ice sculpting from artist," said Marketing & Brand Specialist with Downtown Lansing Inc, Shakayla Zoss.

There will also be hot cocoa stations, yummy smore's, local vendors and games your whole family can join in on.

And guess what it’s free.

Something else cool you’ll be able to check out this weekend will be living ice queen statues.

“Providing movements and interactions that you might not expect from a statue because they are a live and they are giving that little bit of magic and that little bit of interaction to your guest as they are coming to enjoy the activity," Dean said.

And don’t forget to stop by local businesses and check them out.

“It’s our hopes that people will come downtown, enjoy activities, and find more reasons to come back and support our local businesses," Zoss said.

If you miss this weekend’s celebration don’t worry you’ll have more opportunities on other weekends to have fun. They will have a Brrr-Crawl, riverfront party, and a fire & ice soiree.

