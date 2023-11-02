All aboard: Lansing Model Railroad Club keeping things on track for 70 years

Video shows how much fun you can have at the Lansing Model Railroad Club.

The Lansing Model Railroad Club has been chugging along for 70 years. They will be hosting a model train show this Sunday at the Michigan State University Pavilion.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's a room where imaginations run wild and model trains come to life.

"When people come in here. They're awe when they see it," said recording secretary with the Lansing Model Railroad Club Michael Frezell.

The Lansing Model Railroad Club was established in 1953. It's housed in the old Grand Trunk Western Millet Depot in Delta Township.

The club has a layout that trains run on with life-like details.

"What we do is we build scenery on it to make it look realistic," Frezell. "We have bridges, we have cities, we have industries, we have tunnels."

The layout has buildings, mountains, little trees, real-life looking people and tiny tracks going in many directions.

"We have kind of an old west scene out in front,"Frezell said. "We run them like they're real. And each train has a purpose when we run them."

There could be up to 10 trains running in different areas of the layout. And the best part is there's a balcony with a great view.

"We have a balcony upstairs where we let the public take a look at the trains from a bird's eye view," Frezell said.

The club meets every Thursday night and for members like Frezell it's a great group that will make you feel right at home.

"I've been a member of this club since 1995. And the people in this club are some of my very best friends," Frezell said. "People can learn a lot about model railroading when they come here, not everybody has to be an expert."

The club is putting on Michigans largest model train show this Sunday at the Michigan State University Pavilion.

They are hoping more people will come out and learn all about a hobby they hold dear to their heart.

For more information, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook