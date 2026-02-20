The weather may soon be shifting to spring, and for some Michigan farmers, that means it's time to grow.

Program Expansion: Governor Gretchen Whitmer's budget proposal would expand support for beginning farmers through resource hubs and educational programming.

Success Story: First-generation farmer Zach Wagner credits the Michigan Farm Bureau's Young Farmers program with helping grow his multi-county operation over 10 years.

Community Focus: The program targets farmers aged 18-35, emphasizing networking and connections to combat the isolation often experienced in agricultural work



"We grow corn, soybeans, canola and raise some beef cattle across four counties," said Zach Wagner, a first-generation farmer.

Wagner started his agricultural journey from scratch, drawn by his passion for farming.

WATCH: MICHIGAN'S BEGINNING FARMERS COULD SEE EXPANDED SERVICES IN STATE BUDGET

Young farmer support programs could be expanding in Michigan

"I started from nothing and I was always attracted to agriculture and watching the machines go across the fields," Wagner said.

For the past 10 years, Wagner has built his foundation with help from the Michigan Farm Bureau's Young Farmers program, which focuses on networking and community building among agricultural professionals.

"The biggest thing is the networking and being with a lot of like minded individuals," Wagner said.

Now, Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to expand opportunities like this in her latest budget proposal. The plan would support beginning farmers by creating a hub to connect resources, expand education, and strengthen the long-term success of Michigan's future agriculture leaders.

Katie Eisenberger, who works with the Michigan's Farm Bureau's Young Farmers program, explains that farming can be an isolating profession, making community connections crucial for success.

"When you think about farming, it can be an isolated type of occupation," Eisenberger said.

The Young Farmers program targets farmers aged 18-35, meeting them where they are and creating connections while offering programming to help them advance their careers.

"At least providing that avenue to connect and go that next step," Eisenberger said.

Wagner emphasizes that the program supports farmers regardless of their operation size.

"You don't have to farm a thousand acres or milk a thousands cows," Wagner said.

The support system has proven valuable for Wagner's long-term success and business growth.

"It has helped my business grow," Wagner said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.