'You Can in Michigan' initiative hopes to grow Michigan's economy

LANSING, Mich. — Leaders hope the push to attract and retain people to Michigan took a step forward Tuesday with a new initiative launched by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Governor Whitmer announced the "You Can in Michigan" initiative marketing campaign to fill open jobs, grow the state's population, and push the economy forward. She said the state has lots to offer for workers moving in from other parts of the country.

"We all know Michigan is a welcoming and inclusive state," Whitmer said Tuesday. "We all know Michigan is a welcoming and inclusive state. We offer strong career opportunities for workers and resources for cutting-edge industries that will define the future. But, our growth depends on growing and attracting new talent to the state."

The initiative consists of marketing and ad campaigns across the United States in several markets, including Houston and San Francisco. Those ads have already begun to air in those markets.

It also includes a new website for job seekers to explore the state and calculate costs of living.

