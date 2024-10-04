Wrongfully Convicted Neighbors share stories about criminal justice system

A walk down the street, a laugh with friends, the ring of your phone. Things many of our neighbors may take for granted but for those who are wrongfully convicted everything they get is a second chance.

"No one in this room is exempt from a wrongful convicted."

A message Kenneth Nixon knows all to well. He was wrongfully convicted for murder, attempted murder and arson back in 2005.

In 2021, thanks to the Cooley Innocence Project from the Cooley Law school, he is a free man.

Nixon along with two other exonerated neighbors shared their stories to the law school students at the project's National wrongful conviction day event on Thursday.

Marla Mitchell-Cichon, director of the project says the event is meant to recognize national wrongful conviction day with other exonerees and to share the impact this could have on any of our neighbors.

"When the wrong person is convicted, it affects everyone. It affects the victim, it affects the community, the wrongfully accused and his or her family," Mitchell-Cichon said

The Cooley Innocent Project is the only-post conviction DNA innocence organization in Michigan.

