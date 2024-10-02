With Absentee Ballots in hand: Local parties chair push for final votes

To many with the absentee ballot, now is the final moment to make their voices heard during the Presidential election.

Absentee ballots are officially out and local party chairs have a message for our neighbors who need one last opinion.

Video shows neighborhood Republican party and Democratic party chairs discussing the vice presidential debate, early voting, and the pitch to early voters.

There are fewer than 35 days until the Presidential election, but voters with an absentee ballot in hand can make any day between now and November 5th the day they cast their vote.

Republican Party chair Norm Shinkle and Michigan Democratic Party chair Levora Barnes and

have been working to win voters over.

Tonight, the nominees for vice president get another chance to make their pitch to neighbors.

"Governor Walz will talk about the new way forward that he and Vice President Harris see for this country," Barnes said.

"Vance will be mimicking the Trump agenda and get our country back to independence," Shinkle said.

Both parties believe that their own vice presidential nominee can help sway votes in our neighborhood.

"He is a real down-to-earth person. He is a straight shooter-who is he is who you see," Barnes said.

"I think he is a typical American along with the American dream. He served in the military," Shinkle said.

And as absentee voters with a ballot on their counter could cast their vote at any time, they hope neighbors look at the details that matter most to them.

"I would want to remind folks about the new way forward that the Harris-Walz campaign represents versus the look back," Barnes said.

"Trump will bring our country back. He's done it before. Look at what the four years he had when he was there," Shinkle said.

