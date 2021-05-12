Watch
Whitmer threatens profit seizure if pipeline keeps operating

John Flesher/AP
FILE - In this October 2016, file photo, is an aboveground section of Enbridge's Line 5 at the Mackinaw City, Mich., pump station. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is threatening to go after Enbridge's profits from a Great Lakes oil pipeline if it isn't shut down. The Democratic governor issued the warning Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in a letter to Enbridge, a Canadian oil transport company. (AP Photo/John Flesher, File)
Posted at 7:03 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 07:03:12-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is threatening to go after Enbridge's profits from a Great Lakes oil pipeline if it isn't shut down.

The Democratic governor issued the warning Tuesday in a letter to Enbridge, a Canadian oil transport company.

Whitmer ordered the company last November to close the line by May 12.

She agrees with environmentalists and native tribes that a section of Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac is vulnerable to a spill. Enbridge says the pipeline is safe and won't be shut down unless a federal court or agency requires it.

Supporters of the pipeline say losing it would cause economic damage and job losses.

Elle Meyers

6:12 PM, Apr 12, 2021

